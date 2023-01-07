Johnson’s ‘track record’ meant he had ‘problem’ replying to race report – claim

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Johnson’s ‘track record’ meant he had ‘problem’ replying to race report – claim

By Press Association
January 7 2023, 12.03am
Boris Johnson (Andrew Boyers/PA)
Boris Johnson (Andrew Boyers/PA)

Boris Johnson’s track record meant he had a “problem” responding to a controversial report from the Commission on Race and Ethnic Disparities and as prime minister he conceded “the race thing’s difficult for me”, its chairman has claimed.

The claims were made in an interview with the commission’s chairman, Lord Sewell, in The House magazine.

Lord Sewell reportedly said former prime minister Mr Johnson’s “bad track record” on statements on race left him with a “problem” over how to respond to the report when it came out in 2021, adding that he said in a meeting “the race thing’s difficult for me”.

A spokesman for Mr Johnson said there had been a “misunderstanding”, saying Mr Johnson had an “excellent track record”, but had “properly” declined a suggestion that he should present the report himself, to keep it independent of government.

“He can’t… deliver a nuanced argument about race given his track record,” Lord Sewell also reportedly told The House.

Published in March 2021, the landmark Government-backed review of racial disparities in Britain was commissioned in the wake of the Black Lives Matter movement.

Black Lives Matter protests
A Black Lives Matter protest makes its way along Oxford Street in central London (Jonathan Brady/PA)

But some of its findings proved controversial, particularly Lord Sewell’s remarks in the foreword that “we no longer see a Britain where the system is deliberately rigged against ethnic minorities”, and a suggestion that it found there was no evidence of “institutional racism”.

Critics accused it of being culturally deaf, out of step with public opinion and “steeped in denial”.

Lord Sewell has defended the report, and questioned whether critics have actually read it.

Lord Sewell has now also claimed that he asked David Lammy to join the commission, and that the Labour frontbencher was keen, but then having spoken to party leader Sir Keir Starmer said he could not, according to The House.

The commission’s chairman reportedly contacted Mr Lammy to prevent accusations of bias, with Lord Sewell saying he went to “David Lammy and asked him to come on the commission.

“What happened is that he wanted to do it. He then went and spoke to Starmer. And then he said, ‘oh well because of the politics I can’t come on’.”

A Labour source told the PA news agency this was “utter nonsense” and Mr Lammy never intended to be part of the commission.

Lord Sewell also says in the article that minister for equalities Kemi Badenoch “wasn’t that comfortable with” the commission’s recommendation calling for offences of low-level Class B drug possession to be diverted into public health solutions.

But Lord Sewell adds she “realised she had to take an independent report and run with it”.

When the commission’s report was first published, Mr Johnson, then prime minister, said: “The Commission on Race and Ethnic Disparities was launched to conduct a detailed, data-led examination of inequality across the entire population, and to set out a positive agenda for change.”

He said then it was right for the Government to consider the recommendations in detail, adding “the entirety of government remains fully committed to building a fairer Britain and taking the action needed to address disparities wherever they exist”.

The Government also defended it from some of the criticisms.

In March 2022 the Government published its official response, setting out what it described as “a raft of measures that translate the findings from the commission’s report into concrete action”.

Ms Badenoch thanked the commissioner in the foreword to the Government’s response, and said the report had “delivered a compelling message: as a country we have made huge progress, but we can go further”.

Responding to the claims reported in The House, a spokesman for Mr Johnson said: “This is a misunderstanding. There was a suggestion that as PM, Mr Johnson should present the report himself.

“He properly declined to do so as the report was independent of government.

“Mr Johnson has an excellent track record. He appointed the most diverse cabinet in UK history, with 18% from BAME backgrounds.

“Indeed the Commission on Race and Ethnic Disparities, which produced the Sewell Report, was commissioned by Mr Johnson to investigate racial disparities in the UK.”

