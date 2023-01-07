Sunak urges ‘bold and radical’ action from health leaders amid NHS crisis

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Sunak urges ‘bold and radical’ action from health leaders amid NHS crisis

By Press Association
January 7 2023, 10.32pm Updated: January 7 2023, 11.09pm
Prime Minister Rishi Sunak held talks with health leaders on Saturday (Alastair Grant/PA)
Prime Minister Rishi Sunak held talks with health leaders on Saturday (Alastair Grant/PA)

Rishi Sunak has urged health leaders at an emergency meeting to take “bold and radical” action to alleviate the winter crisis in the NHS.

The Prime Minister told them during Downing Street talks on Saturday that a “business-as-usual mindset won’t fix the challenges we face”.

Critics said the discussions were a “talking shop” that will fail to ease the vast pressure on frontline services after “years of inaction”.

England’s chief medical officer Professor Sir Chris Whitty and NHS England chief executive Amanda Pritchard were among those summoned to No 10 for a rare weekend meeting.

Senior doctors have warned the NHS is on a knife-edge, with many A&E units struggling to keep up with demand and trusts and ambulance services declaring critical incidents.

A wave of strikes and high levels of flu and coronavirus are compounding the huge pressures in the health service.

Alongside Health Secretary Steve Barclay and Treasury minister John Glen, Mr Sunak held sessions on four key issues including delayed discharge to social care.

He was to explore ideas during the so-called NHS recovery forum on how to improve ambulance and A&E performance, cut waiting times for surgery and relieve pressure from GPs.

Mr Sunak told health and social care leaders he recognised the “tough time” they have experienced over the last couple of years.

NHS graphic
(PA Graphics)

“During the pandemic we had to bring boldness and radicalism to how we did things in order to get through,” he said, according to Downing Street.

“I think we need that same bold and radical approach now because a business-as-usual mindset won’t fix the challenges we face.”

Mr Sunak said he was filled with “enormous confidence”, hearing examples “in different bits of the health service where things are going well”.

“Together today, we can figure out the things that will make the biggest difference to the country and everyone’s family, in the short and medium term,” he added.

Leaving the meeting, consultant physician James Dunbar told reporters he was “confident that action will be taken” but not optimistic the crisis would be dealt with before spring.

“These are difficult problems to fix though, so I think it’s unlikely we’ll have it sorted by the end of this winter,” he said.

The Prime Minister was expecting to seek technological advice on issues such as supporting home care and having “virtual wards”.

Downing Street committed to publishing recovery plans to improve ambulance and A&E waiting times “in the coming weeks”.

The British Medical Association, the trade union for doctors – which was not invited to the meeting – urged Mr Sunak to negotiate with striking health workers because “any recovery plan is dead on arrival unless it addresses the workforce crisis crushing our health service”.

Chair of council Professor Philip Banfield said: “It tells you everything you need to know about this Government’s approach that the only people not invited to an NHS recovery forum are the NHS workforce.

“He needs to sit down with us to discuss pay – and he needs to do it now.”

Matthew Taylor, chief executive of the NHS Confederation representing NHS organisations, said there are “no silver bullets” to solve the crisis after “decades of underinvestment”.

“This crisis has been a decade or more in the making and we are now paying the high price for years of inaction and managed decline,” he said ahead of the meeting.

“Patients are experiencing delays that we haven’t seen for years.”

HEALTH NHS Delays
(PA Graphics)

Shadow health secretary Wes Streeting said: “The only thing to have emerged from the Prime Minister’s talking shop is a series of photographs of the event.

“Rishi Sunak gives all the impression of someone who doesn’t use the NHS and is now catching up with patients and staff who’ve been crying out for help in the midst of the biggest crisis in the NHS’s history.

“We need a little less conversation and a little more action.”

Liberal Democrat health spokeswoman Daisy Cooper urged Mr Sunak to “declare a national critical incident”.

“How many more meetings does the PM need to hold before he decides to actually do something? How many more patients need to needlessly die?” she said. “The time for action is now.”

The Prime Minister this week made reducing NHS waiting lists one of his key pledges over the next two years, but strike action is only making the crisis harder to relieve.

On Monday, Mr Barclay will meet union leaders to discuss NHS pay for the next financial year in talks that are unlikely to avert planned strikes.

Royal College of Nursing general secretary Pat Cullen told the Prime Minister to “grasp the nettle and negotiate with nurses” to prevent industrial action.

She told BBC Radio 4’s Today programme: “We’ll, of course, go to the meeting and make the case for nursing in all forums, but it’s sadly not what’s going to prevent strike action that’s planned for 10 days’ time.

“I have put out an olive branch to get us to the table, I’m asking the Prime Minister now to meet the RCN halfway. The ball is firmly in the Prime Minister’s court.”

A Department of Health and Social Care source said the Health Secretary plans to host an “honest and constructive conversation about what is affordable for NHS pay in the coming year”.

