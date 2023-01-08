Treasury to announce reduced energy support scheme for businesses By Press Association January 8 2023, 9.45pm Chancellor Jeremy Hunt is scaling back support for companies (PA) [[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up The Treasury is poised to announce a reduced scheme to support businesses with their energy bills after Chancellor Jeremy Hunt warned existing spending is “unsustainably expensive”. The new package will be announced to MPs on Monday, with the current cap on the unit cost of electricity and gas for firms set to expire at the end of March. Sources said the replacement will give a discount on wholesale prices, not a fixed price, with very heavy energy-using sectors getting a larger discount than other businesses. No 11 has rolled the pitch for the levels of support to be scaled back, arguing the current scheme costing more than £18 billion cannot be sustained forever. Mr Hunt last week told business leaders the level of support was unsustainable and reiterated it was always limited to run for six months. Extending the scheme in its current form could “cost tens of billions of pounds” depending on wholesale energy prices, he argued. Already a subscriber? Sign in [[title]] [[text]] Close Most Read 1 Brechin house attached to Maison Dieu Chapel ruin for sale 2 ‘Intoxicated’ Perth teacher collapsed in front of police after two car crashes 3 Dundee jobs saved as Overgate business bought from administration 4 Amazing architect-designed Wormit home has stunning views of the Tay 5 5 East Neuk of Fife food firms star in new Hairy Bikers BBC TV… 2 6 Fife greenkeeper’s car stolen from East Neuk driveway 7 Dundee mum demands apology over daughter’s Strep A diagnosis hours after A&E visit 8 Marcel Oakley heads for Arbroath exit door as Angus side suffer heavy home loss… 9 Desperate Dundee man stole partner’s colostomy bag 10 Aberfeldy deli owner hails impact of his teen children as he gets mystery award… More from The Courier Aidan Connolly details where Raith Rovers can improve in order to get win bonus… Dundee climate activist collects 55 disposable vapes in one-hour walk through city 3 St Johnstone talking points as avoidable mistakes sink containment plan in Aberdeen 4 Dundee United talking points as Fashion Sakala inspired 3-minute blitz seals Rangers win Crash investigator says Angus potholes pose 'serious risk' of fatalities 4 Dunfermline talking points: The 3 key players after Craig Wighton scores winner for… 3 Arbroath talking points as Angus side suffer another heavy home defeat to Inverness Researchers aim to weed out problem of black-grass Dundee star Cammy Kerr on pride at reaching 250 appearances, sluggish Dee and quest… Dundee's Riverside Recycling Centre re-opens after latest flooding closure Editor's Picks 4 Dunfermline talking points: The 3 key players after Craig Wighton scores winner for wasteful Pars ‘Intoxicated’ Perth teacher collapsed in front of police after two car crashes Dundee’s Riverside Recycling Centre re-opens after latest flooding closure Fiona is all smiles as Perthshire mobile dental service geared for success 3 Arbroath talking points as Angus side suffer another heavy home defeat to Inverness Perth Citizens Advice Bureau brings in more staff to cope with cost of living demand Dundee star Cammy Kerr on pride at reaching 250 appearances, sluggish Dee and quest for improvement Researchers aim to weed out problem of black-grass Council looks to shore up Montrose sand dunes amid dire flooding warnings Tayside teacher recruitment alarm as nearly 100 posts readvertised Most Commented 1 Overgate Shopping Centre boss slams Dundee police and free bus passes over vandalism spree 2 Dundee coffee chain follows Tim Hortons in appealing drive-thru plans to Holyrood 3 Concern as fleet of empty Madras College buses travel through St Andrews every day to park at Craigtoun Park 4 Police insist free bus passes 'not cause' of Dundee city centre anti-social behaviour 5 Eden Project leader backs Dundee park and ride 6 Bid to save loss-making Dundee Flower and Food Festival as it faces the axe 7 Three deaths following mistakes at NHS Tayside hospitals 8 Is your Tayside and Fife politician a landlord? 9 STEVE FINAN: Dundee MSP Joe FitzPatrick should be debating SNP critics, not blocking them on Twitter 10 NHS Tayside and Fife's most common – and most expensive – prescriptions