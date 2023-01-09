Lula has ‘full’ UK support says Sunak after storming of Brazil’s Congress

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Rishi Sunak has joined international condemnation of scenes in Brazil, after thousands of Jair Bolsonaro’s supporters stormed Congress and other public buildings.

Congress, the Supreme Court and presidential palace were all targeted by the ex-president’s supporters, who refuse to accept his election defeat.

World leaders condemned the demonstrations, which echoed the January 6 insurrection in Washington DC by Donald Trump supporters in 2021.

I condemn any attempt to undermine the peaceful transfer of power and the democratic will of the people of Brazil. President @LulaOficial and his government has the United Kingdom’s full support, and I look forward to building on our countries’ close ties in the years ahead. — Rishi Sunak (@RishiSunak) January 9, 2023

The Prime Minister said on Twitter: “I condemn any attempt to undermine the peaceful transfer of power and the democratic will of the people of Brazil.”

He said President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva has the UK’s “full support”.

“I look forward to building on our countries’ close ties in the years ahead,” he added.

Foreign Secretary James Cleverly called the scenes “unjustifiable”.

I strongly condemn the assault on democracy in Brasil. This is a major concern to all of us, the defenders of democracy. My full support to President @LulaOficial, who was elected freely and fairly. — Ursula von der Leyen (@vonderleyen) January 9, 2023

US President Joe Biden also criticised the incidents, tweeting: “I condemn the assault on democracy and on the peaceful transfer of power in Brazil.”

European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen called the events a “major concern to all of us, the defenders of democracy”.