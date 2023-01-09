‘Constructive’ meeting between RMT, train operators and Government By Press Association January 9 2023, 4.54pm Members of the RMT on the picket line outside Euston station in London (PA) [[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up A meeting between the biggest rail workers’ union, train operators and the Government, aimed at resolving the bitter dispute over pay, jobs and conditions, has been described as “constructive”. Leaders of the Rail, Maritime and Transport union (RMT) met employers and rail minister Huw Merriman following the latest industrial action, which crippled services last week. Mr Merriman said: “Today’s meeting with RMT representatives and employers was constructive; we discussed the challenges facing the rail industry and the best ways to address them. “Passengers, businesses and those who value our railway want an end to these disruptive strikes, so the negotiating parties should now resume intensive talks to find a resolution.” Mr Merriman also met officials from the drivers’ union Aslef, which is in dispute over pay. No further strikes have been announced but there is little sign of the deadlock being broken soon. Already a subscriber? Sign in [[title]] [[text]] Close Most Read 1 Former Dundee and Scotland star Leigh Griffiths in court for allegedly kicking flare into… 2 Perth businessman spent £200k fraud proceeds on gambling and drugs 3 Man, 71, arrested after crash in Dundee 4 EXCLUSIVE: Dunfermline bid to gazump Glentoran with offer for Dundee forward Niall McGinn 5 EXCLUSIVE: Why Steven Fletcher was forced to pile on the pounds last week as… 6 Amazing architect-designed Wormit home has stunning views of the Tay 7 Templeton Woods murders: Emilia Fox crime show investigates if Carnoustie man was killer 8 ‘Really worried’ bakery boss in call to bring back lost St Andrews parking spaces 9 9 Fife teachers using foodbanks, taking second jobs and considering leaving for supermarket jobs 10 Dundee climate activist collects 55 disposable vapes in one-hour walk through city More from The Courier Kelty Hearts in SPFL Trust Trophy to win it as John Potter hails 'brilliant'… Nicola Sturgeon challenged to visit Kirkcaldy hospital to see A&E crisis firsthand Kirkcaldy dad recovers to launch new business after Covid left him in a coma St Johnstone reveal ticket sale details for controversial Rangers clash ANDREW LIDDLE: SNP can't blame patients for its NHS mismanagement Human body parts stockpiled at Dundee depot had 'nowhere else to go' court told Dundee Game store to close in latest city centre blow Forfar's AM Agri wins Unimog dealership for Scotland Dundee mum, 25, has leg amputated after cancer diagnosis REVIEW: Who needs Vienna when the RSNO brings it to us? Editor's Picks Fife school holidays, in-service days and teacher strike closures in the first term 2023 Key Broughty Ferry road set for three separate roadworks closures Prison for Fife former soldier who left baby disabled in shaking assault ‘Really worried’ bakery boss in call to bring back lost St Andrews parking spaces Former Dundee and Scotland star Leigh Griffiths in court for allegedly kicking flare into crowd Patrick Casciani obituary: Past captain of Thornton Golf Club and ‘man of integrity’ Fife teachers using foodbanks, taking second jobs and considering leaving for supermarket jobs Templeton Woods murders: Emilia Fox crime show investigates if Carnoustie man was killer Crash investigator says Angus potholes pose ‘serious risk’ of fatalities All you need to know about the new traffic ban outside Letham Primary, Angus Most Commented 1 Overgate Shopping Centre boss slams Dundee police and free bus passes over vandalism spree 2 'Really worried' bakery boss in call to bring back lost St Andrews parking spaces 3 Dundee coffee chain follows Tim Hortons in appealing drive-thru plans to Holyrood 4 Concern as fleet of empty Madras College buses travel through St Andrews every day to park at Craigtoun Park 5 Police insist free bus passes 'not cause' of Dundee city centre anti-social behaviour 6 Three deaths following mistakes at NHS Tayside hospitals 7 Is your Tayside and Fife politician a landlord? 8 STEVE FINAN: Dundee MSP Joe FitzPatrick should be debating SNP critics, not blocking them on Twitter 9 NHS Tayside and Fife's most common – and most expensive – prescriptions 10 5 East Neuk of Fife food firms star in new Hairy Bikers BBC TV show