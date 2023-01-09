More strikes expected despite crisis talks between unions and ministers

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Business & Environment Business

More strikes expected despite crisis talks between unions and ministers

By Press Association
January 9 2023, 5.28pm
Aslef General Secretary Mick Whelan leaving the the Department of Transport in Westminster, London, following a meeting between members of the rail unions and Minister of State for Rail and HS2, Huw Merriman, after a week of disruption to rail services because of strikes. Picture date: Monday January 9, 2023.
Aslef General Secretary Mick Whelan leaving the the Department of Transport in Westminster, London, following a meeting between members of the rail unions and Minister of State for Rail and HS2, Huw Merriman, after a week of disruption to rail services because of strikes. Picture date: Monday January 9, 2023.

A wave of further strike action is expected after crisis talks between ministers and unions failed to resolve industrial disputes involving nurses, teachers and rail workers.

Talks between NHS unions and Health Secretary Steve Barclay were branded “bitterly disappointing” and an “insult”, while education unions warned Gillian Keegan it was “now or never” to prevent teachers going on strike.

The Royal College of Nursing (RCN) and Unite criticised the meeting with Mr Barclay, accusing ministers of “intransigence”.

The Health Secretary suggested that improvements in efficiency and productivity could “unlock additional funding” for the 2023/24 pay settlement, but unions want workers paid more now, raising the possibility of a one-off lump sum to help with the soaring cost of living.

Joanne Galbraith-Marten, director of employment relations and legal services at the RCN, said in a statement: “There is no resolution to our dispute yet in sight.

“Today’s meeting was bitterly disappointing – nothing for the current year and repeating that ‘the budget is already set’ for next year.

“This intransigence is letting patients down. Ministers have a distance to travel to avert next week’s nurse strike.”

The GMB union said ambulance strikes would go ahead as planned on Wednesday after the talks “fell short”.

Rachel Harrison, GMB’s national secretary, said: “There was some engagement on pay – but not a concrete offer that could help resolve this dispute and make significant progress on the recruitment and retention crisis.”

Physiotherapists also said they would be announcing strike dates later this week despite the talks.

Elaine Sparkes, assistant director at the Chartered Society of Physiotherapy, said: “Although the meeting was more constructive this time, there is nothing tangible on the table.

“As such, we’ll be announcing the first of our strike dates later this week as we continue to push for a fairer deal for our members and their colleagues.”

Unite’s Onay Kasab, speaking after the meeting with Mr Barclay, criticised the Government for linking pay with productivity improvements.

“This isn’t a factory we’re talking about, we’re talking about people who are working well beyond their contracted hours anyway just to get the job done because they care so much,” he said.

Cabinet meeting
Health Secretary Steve Barclay (Stefan Rousseau/PA)

“So, for the Government to be talking about productivity in exchange for a (payment) is an insult to every single one of our members.”

A Department of Health and Social Care (DHSC) insider rejected Mr Kasab’s comments – and said he had not been one of the union representatives actually around the table with Mr Barclay.

The source said talk about productivity and efficiency improvements had been linked to the 2023/24 pay settlement, rather than a one-off payment.

In the Commons, Mr Barclay told MPs: “It is right that we are engaging with the trade unions, I was pleased to meet the staff council of the NHS today and indeed the chair of the NHS Staff Council, Sara Gorton, said the discussions had made progress.

“Notwithstanding one trade union leader who wasn’t in the talks giving an interview outside the department to comment on what had and had not been said in those talks, but we want to work constructively with the trade unions on that.”

Prime Minister Rishi Sunak had earlier not denied suggestions the Government was considering a one-off payment to help NHS staff deal with the soaring cost of living, but said any pay settlement would have to be affordable and not further increase inflation.

An ally of Mr Barclay said the issue of a one-off payment was raised at the meeting by the unions, rather than the Health Secretary, who “listened to what he had to say and agreed to take it away”.

The Government had previously refused to discuss wages for nurses and other public-sector workers, insisting those were matters for the independent pay review bodies, but over the weekend Mr Sunak hinted at movement.

On Monday, Mr Sunak declined to get into the “specifics” of the Government’s approach but said that he was “really pleased that union leaders accepted ministers’ invitations to come in today to have discussions across the board and that’s a really positive development”.

Elsewhere in Westminster, teaching unions met Education Secretary Ms Keegan ahead of announcements this week over whether their members will go on strike.

Strikes graphic
(PA Graphics)

Mary Bousted, joint general secretary of the National Education Union (NEU), urged ministers to come forward with “real and concrete proposals very quickly” to avoid possible strike action this year.

She told the PA news agency: “We’ve made it very clear to the Government that the time for intensive negotiations around a better pay offer for this year is now. It’s now or never.”

Rail minister Huw Merriman called in train workers after sustained action crippled services, with only one in five trains running between Tuesday and Saturday.

RMT general secretary Mick Lynch dodged questions about progress in rail talks but said that further discussions would take place.

Mick Whelan, general secretary of train drivers’ union Aslef, gave a shrugging gesture as he left the Department for Transport but also declined to give any detail of the meeting.

Industrial strike

Mick Lynch, general secretary of the Rail, Maritime and Transport union (RMT) leaves the Department of Transport in Westminster (James Manning/PA)

Business Secretary Grant Shapps has said ministers were seeking a more “collaborative approach”, telling BBC Radio 4’s World at One programme: “It is a new year. We are very keen to see these strikes come to a conclusion. We want to see a collaborative approach.”

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

Most Read

1
Police outside the store in Kirkcaldy on Friday. Image: Neil Henderson/DC Thomson.
Two women charged after man dies in Rejects department store in Kirkcaldy
2
Chantelle Cox - mum to one-year-old Harry - has had her leg amputated. Image: Chantelle Cox
Dundee mum, 25, has leg amputated after cancer diagnosis
3
Emergency services respond to the crash on the A919 Station Road in Leuchars.
Woman taken to hospital after three-vehicle crash in Leuchars
4
Jason ONeil.
Jail for Dundee registered sex attacker who flashed teenager
5
To go with story by Matteo Bell. The Game store in Dundee's Murraygate is closing on January 21. Picture shows; The Game store in Dundee. Murraygate, Dundee. Matteo Bell/DCT Media Date; 09/01/2023
Dundee Game store to close in latest city centre blow
3
6
still from the Walt Disney film peter Pan, showing Peter battling Captain Hook.
JIM SPENCE: Peter Pan trigger warning risks real harm to students
7
Areas of Tayside and Fife where ambulances need police escort
8
Steven Greig viciously assaulted the taxi driver on Coupar Angus Road. Image: Police Scotland/ DC Thomson.
Prison for callous criminal who left Dundee taxi driver needing 24-hour care for ‘refusing…
9
Dunfermline boss James McPake. Image: SNS.
LEE WILKIE: Dundee return for James McPake brings edge to cup tie but Dark…
10
A map showing the area affected by the power cut
Hundreds of homes hit by power cut in Perthshire and Angus

More from The Courier

Author Lisa Ballantyne.
St Andrews University graduate Lisa Ballantyne's gripping new novel explores the dangers of 'trial…
unknown reporter - CR0040528 -- Primary School EIS industrial strike action from Perthshire - Picture show general view / gv showing the picket line at Dunning Primary School, Station Road, Dunning (they requested no names) - Tuesday 10th January 2023 - Pic credit Steve MacDougall / DC Thomson & Co Ltd
Teachers take to picket lines at Perthshire primary schools as national strike continues
Duncan Trueland, left, in 2013 and, right, outside Aberdeen Sheriff Court this week. Image: DC Thomson.
Mercy plea by paedophile former nurse from Dundee after terminal cancer diagnosis
Owner Nalin Abeyratne outside the restaurant. Image: Darrell Benns/DC Thomson
First look: See inside Mearns seafood restaurant Cammies as it reopens under new ownership
To go with story by Ben Hendry. Prince Harry Picture shows; Prince Harry and red deer. Balmoral. Supplied by Roddie Reid/design team Date; 10/01/2023
Revealed: Harry 'feared he would die' as head was shoved in deer guts in…
Darren Whyte is out for the season less than a year after he missed 446 days of football. Image: SNS
Forfar star Darren Whyte on the injury that could end his season again -…
Health Secretary Humza Yousaf. Image by Mhairi Edwards/DC Thomson.
Record number of patients waiting longer at NHS Fife A&E as Humza Yousaf makes…
To go with story by Matteo Bell. A Carnoustie carer has been given a 12-month warning after his failure to report a resident's fall left them waiting overnight for hospital treatment. Picture shows; Brookfield Care Home, Carnoustie. Carnoustie, Angus. Supplied by Ben MacDonald Date; 20/12/2022
Wheelie bins set on fire at Carnoustie care home
Comedian Janey Godley has vowed to continue her tour - with dates in Angus, Dundee and Perth.
As Janey Godley vows to tour despite terminal ovarian cancer diagnosis: The symptoms you…
Peter Mendham, chief executive of Bright Ascension. Image: Bright Ascension.
Dundee firm with tech on Virgin Orbit ‘absolutely gutted’ at space launch failure

Editor's Picks

Most Commented