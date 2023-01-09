Harry and Meghan’s Netflix show ‘mischief-making’ slammed by Tory ex-minister

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Harry and Meghan’s Netflix show ‘mischief-making’ slammed by Tory ex-minister

By Press Association
January 9 2023, 8.44pm
The Duke and Duchess of Sussex (Aaron Chown/PA)
The Duke and Duchess of Sussex (Aaron Chown/PA)

A Tory former foreign minister has lambasted the Duke and Duchess of Sussex’s Netflix documentary in which the Commonwealth was branded “Empire 2.0”.

Conservative peer Lord Swire used his debut speech in the upper chamber to argue the accusation levelled at the family of nation’s in Harry and Meghan’s show, broadcast last month, was either “deliberate mischief-making or displayed astonishing ignorance”.

His criticism came as Harry gave a series of bombshell interviews to promote his controversial memoirs.

Lord Swire, whose ministerial portfolio when in Government included the Commonwealth, said the claim in the docuseries Harry & Meghan, which was made by the couple’s production company, was not an accurate description of today’s association, which included countries with no links to Britain’s colonial past.

He highlighted the opportunities presented by the Commonwealth as he backed legislation to help bring into force the Australia and New Zealand Free Trade Agreements (FTAs), the first such deals the UK has negotiated independently outside the EU “from scratch”.

The Trade (Australia and New Zealand) Bill will enable the implementation of the accords with the fellow Commonwealth members.

Lord Swire (Chris McAndrew/UK Parliament/PA)
Lord Swire (Chris McAndrew/UK Parliament/PA)

Making his maiden speech, Lord Swire, who is deputy chairman of the Commonwealth Enterprise and Investment Council, said: “In a recent, not uncontroversial Netflix documentary, which some of us may just have seen and others may not admit to having seen one of the contributors labelled the Commonwealth ‘Empire 2.0’.

“Either this was deliberate mischief-making, or it displayed astonishing ignorance. Perhaps it was both.

“But what it was not was in any way an accurate description of what today’s Commonwealth is, a voluntary grouping of now 56 countries some of whom… owe nothing in their history to the United Kingdom.”

Pointing out the last Commonwealth Heads of Government Meeting (Chogm) was held in Rwanda, he added: “Another country with nothing to do with the British empire or colonialism in its history.”

Lord Swire told peers: “For too long we have behaved as if the Commonwealth is an embarrassment and not an asset.

“During my time in Government it sometimes felt as if I was pushing water uphill whenever there was anything to do relating to the Commonwealth.”

Praising those parliamentarians “keeping the Commonwealth flame alive”, he said: “I now intend to join them and all those who feel similarly in promoting the Commonwealth, which provides a unique and ready market for British business.”

He added: “The opportunities of trade in Australia, New Zealand and the wider Commonwealth are clear.”

