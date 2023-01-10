Sturgeon: Energy crisis shows clear imperative to shift away from oil and gas

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Sturgeon: Energy crisis shows clear imperative to shift away from oil and gas

By Press Association
January 10 2023, 12.02am
Nicola Sturgeon has said rising energy prices have shown the need a transition to net zero (Jane Barlow/PA)
Nicola Sturgeon has said rising energy prices have shown the need a transition to net zero (Jane Barlow/PA)

The energy crisis has highlighted a clear imperative to accelerate the transition to net zero, Nicola Sturgeon has said.

Her comments coincide with the publication of the Scottish Government’s draft energy strategy which sets out policies on domestic energy production and a plan to reduce demand and build a more resilient net zero system.

A just transition plan providing a route map of actions on how the Scottish and UK Governments can meet key targets up to 2030 will also be published on Tuesday and is central to Scotland’s climate change targets as well as a drive to boost jobs and improving wellbeing.

The First Minister said the soaring cost of energy that households and businesses across the UK are currently grappling with demonstrates the need to move away from the reliance on oil and gas.

Speaking ahead of a visit to energy technology research and test site PNDC in Cumbernauld, she said: “The imperative is clear.

“In this decade, we must set Scotland on the path to an energy system that meets the challenges of becoming a net-zero nation by 2045, that supplies safe, secure and affordable energy for all and that generates economic opportunity through a just transition.

“The current energy crisis has demonstrated how vulnerable our energy system is to international price shocks, while laying bare the need for structural reform to ensure affordability for consumers.

“This strategy will shape the next 25 years of energy production in Scotland. It provides an independent assessment of the future of the North Sea and shows that as we reduce Scotland’s dependence on oil and gas – both as generators and consumers – there is a huge environmental and economic opportunity to be seized.

“Scotland is already at the forefront of the clean energy transition and our green jobs revolution is underway.

“By continuing to make the most of our vast renewable energy resource, we can deliver a new, zero energy system that also delivers a net gain in jobs within Scotland’s energy production sector.”

Michael Matheson, Net Zero, Energy and Transport Secretary will also give a statement to the Scottish Parliament on Tuesday afternoon.

Fabrice Leveque, Climate and Energy Policy Manager at WWF Scotland, added: “In recent years, Scotland has made great progress in cleaning up its electricity generation; it’s now time to put the same effort into moving away from using fossil fuels to heat our homes and transport us around.

“We can’t afford to rely on volatile and polluting fossil fuels anymore. It’s vital that this new energy strategy sets out how Scotland can make the most of its abundant renewable resources, cut carbon, create jobs and help tackle the cost of living in a fair way.

“In particular, clarity is needed on how the power sector can support electrification of heat and transport and what plans are for decarbonising heavy industry.”

