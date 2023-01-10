Plans unveiled for nuclear medicine plant to make cancer-fighting chemicals

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Plans unveiled for nuclear medicine plant to make cancer-fighting chemicals

By Press Association
January 10 2023, 12.03am
Medical radioisotopes are used in the detection and treatment of diseases such as cancer (Welsh Government/PA)
Medical radioisotopes are used in the detection and treatment of diseases such as cancer (Welsh Government/PA)

Plans to build the UK’s first nuclear medicine facility producing cancer-fighting substances have been unveiled by the Welsh Government.

The laboratory in north-west Wales would produce medical radioisotopes which are critical to the diagnosis and treatment of diseases such as cancer as they are used during scans and in radiotherapy.

The UK has no domestic supply of the majority of radioisotopes, relying on imports from European facilities.

A number of sites have closed and it is believed that by 2030 the UK could have no medical radioisotopes, with a significant impact on patient care.

The Project Arthur (Advanced Radioisotope Technology for Health Utility Reactor) facility would provide radioisotopes to the NHS in England, Wales, Scotland and Northern Ireland, while improving the Welsh economy through the creation of high and low-skilled jobs over several decades.

Economy Minister Vaughan Gething said: “Today, I am pleased to set out a clear ambition for creating another major technological cluster here in Wales, while also tackling a fast-approaching crisis for medical treatment right around the world.

“This project will be vital in helping us deliver on our commitments to creating a healthier and more prosperous Wales, by creating the opportunities people need to make their futures here in Wales.”

Vaughan Gething
Vaughan Gething (Ben Birchall/PA)

He said funding for the project needs to be secured from different sources including the UK Government, but added that the Welsh Government had invested in a technical feasibility study.

Mr Gething said: “The scale of investment needed to bring Project Arthur to life is considerable.

“I am calling on the UK Government to co-operate in supporting our efforts, since this development benefits and supports future cancer diagnostics and treatment right across the UK.

“Now is the time for decisive action and commitment. The implications of not acting will be counted in human lives and in long-term economic pressure on health services, through unsustainable health treatments.

“We are now experiencing unprecedented economic pressures – but that is not an excuse for failing to plan for this clear future need. We must prevent a future health and economic crisis.

“I’m confident our Project Arthur facility can become a global centre of excellence and a source of pride for Wales and the wider UK for many decades.”

