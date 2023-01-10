Jackson Carlaw: 1.5% pay rise for MSPs is not ‘virtue signalling’

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Jackson Carlaw: 1.5% pay rise for MSPs is not ‘virtue signalling’

By Press Association
January 10 2023, 11.52am
Jackson Carlaw has said the 1.5% pay rise for MSPs is not ‘virtue signalling’ (PA)
Jackson Carlaw has said the 1.5% pay rise for MSPs is not ‘virtue signalling’ (PA)

A below-inflation increase to MSPs’ pay has been described as “not virtue signalling” by a member of Holyrood’s governing body.

MSPs will receive a 1.5% increase from April, meaning the rate of pay will be £67,661.

Jackson Carlaw, a member of the cross-party Scottish Parliament Corporate Body (SPCB), discussed its budget bid at the Finance Committee on Tuesday.

Since 2016, MSPs’ pay has been linked with the Annual Survey of Hours and Earnings (Ashe) index.

Cop27 summit
The Scottish Parliament needs a new heating system (Jane Barlow/PA)

Mr Carlaw told the committee: “I would like to highlight that this 1.5% increase is not intended as any form of virtue signalling.

“We are simply applying the Ashe index at the published rate and continue to follow this approach.”

He said this normally lagged behind public sector pay and  led to a higher increase in the forthcoming year.

Costs for MSPs staff and offices will go up by 5.6% in accordance with a different index.

Mr Carlaw said the Scottish Parliament’s heating system also needs to be replaced with more modern equipment. This project is expected to cost up to £4.5 million over four years.

The SPCB also has responsibility for resourcing several commissioners and office holders associated with public life in Scotland.

This budget is increasing by 8.1%, with much of it being driven by an increase in the funding for the Ethical Standards Commissioner.

Committee convener Kenneth Gibson questioned the MSP pay increase, asking why a different index was used for staff and office costs

He said: “You said there was no virtue signalling, but there clearly is.”

Use of the Ashe index could mean that MSPs would receive an inflation-busting pay rise next year when other public sector workers did not, Mr Gibson said.

He said: “It just seems to me daft from a PR point of view, from a practical point of view, from any point of view.”

Mr Carlaw said the decision to use the Ashe index was made collectively by MSPs in 2016 when the link with Westminster pay rates was broken.

He said it was important for the setting of MSPs’ pay to be independent and there would be huge “opprobrium” if they simply chose whatever rate was the most beneficial.

In April 2022, the basic salary for an MSP increased by 3.4% to £66,662 after it had been frozen the previous year due to the pandemic.

