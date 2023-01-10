Boris Johnson apparently erased from Business Secretary’s tweet

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Boris Johnson apparently erased from Business Secretary’s tweet

By Press Association
January 10 2023, 11.57am Updated: January 10 2023, 1.14pm
Business Secretary Grant Shapps arrives for a Cobra (civil contingencies committee) meeting at the Cabinet Office in London, as plans for military staff and civil servants to cover for striking workers in the coming weeks will be discussed. Picture date: Monday December 12, 2022.
Business Secretary Grant Shapps arrives for a Cobra (civil contingencies committee) meeting at the Cabinet Office in London, as plans for military staff and civil servants to cover for striking workers in the coming weeks will be discussed. Picture date: Monday December 12, 2022.

Boris Johnson may not have fully disappeared from politics, but in a recent photo tweeted by the Business Secretary the former prime minister appeared to have performed a vanishing act.

Grant Shapps, tweeting in advance of the rocket launch from Spaceport Cornwall, spoke of his delight at backing the first-ever launch of a satellite from European soil.

However, it was the photo that accompanied the tweet which drew the most attention, as it appeared to show Mr Shapps enjoying a solitary visit to the Spaceport.

Screengrab of Grant Shapps’ subsequently deleted tweet (PA)

Social media users were quick to notice that Mr Johnson appeared to have been digitally erased, or photoshopped, from the picture.

An identical photo remains on the Number 10 Flickr account, dated June 9 2021.

It shows the then-Conservative leader, brow furrowed and arm raised, wearing a jacket emblazoned with the words “Prime Minister”.

Mr Shapps subsequently deleted his tweet after the apparent editing was spotted.

The original picture showed Mr Johnson and Mr Shapps standing side by side during a visit to LauncherOne in Cornwall.

A source close to Mr Shapps said: “Grant wasn’t aware anyone had edited the picture. He removed it as soon as it was pointed out. Obviously he wouldn’t endorse anyone rewriting history by removing the former PM from a picture.”

The launch attempt on Tuesday morning ended in failure after suffering an “anomaly” during the flight.

After taking off from Cornwall, the Virgin Orbit plane flew to 35,000ft over the Atlantic Ocean where it jettisoned the rocket containing nine small satellites towards space.

Organisers of the Start Me Up mission said the rocket – with a variety of civil and defence applications – failed to orbit.

After the launch failed, Mr Shapps told Sky News: “Space is difficult. Everyone’s used to seeing rockets which explode from Japan, what have you.

“The great thing about this technology is that no-one was harmed. The pilots came back in the aircraft.

“It didn’t work. I’ve no doubt that they’ll pick themselves up, dust themselves off and they’ll go again once they find out what exactly went wrong with it.”

Mr Shapps said he did not know the time schedule for another possible attempt.

“It was a big moment nonetheless yesterday,” he added.

The Department for Business, Energy and Industrial Strategy has been contacted for comment.

