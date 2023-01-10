Fossil fuel money necessary for climate solutions – new Oxford University leader

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Fossil fuel money necessary for climate solutions – new Oxford University leader

By Press Association
January 10 2023, 1.02pm
Climate Justice activists at the Cop26 summit in Glasgow (PA)
Climate Justice activists at the Cop26 summit in Glasgow (PA)

There has to be “recognition and engagement” of the fossil fuel industry’s role in the global transition to green energy, the new vice-chancellor of Oxford University has said.

Professor Irene Tracey wants the university to be a leader in what she called the “most pressing issue of our times”.

At her inaugural ceremony on Tuesday at the Sheldonian Theatre, she announced her intention for Oxford University to be a centre of interdisciplinary research on finding climate solutions.

But, speaking to the PA news agency, she stressed the need to include the scientific expertise and financial backing of oil companies.

She also said she would commission an independent analysis of pay and conditions for the university’s staff, after several days of strikes in November and continued non-strike action such as working to contract and refusing to volunteer.

Speaking ahead of her speech, she said conversations with the students are ongoing about the need to engage with legacy energy companies.

In response to a student report published last year which found that the university received more than £1.6 million in funding and donations from fossil fuel companies in one financial year, she said: “We have a devolved structure here, so each college can decide on its own disinvestment.

“I’m more interested in how we need to have the conversations with some of these industries.

“It’s less about the money and donations, it’s about, actually, how they need to help us find the solutions and put their resources into helping to find the solutions because they’ve got the resources.

“It’s about recognising that we have to start to think about pragmatic solutions to how we’re going to address this issue and in many ways, maybe we are freer, as a university sector, to do that than governments.

“The upshot is that it’s going to be very difficult to wean off oil in the short term, we can’t just do that tomorrow, we don’t have enough alternative energies to do that.

“So to a certain extent there has to be still that recognition and engagement of that industry, and they’ve also got a great science and engineering base to come up with some of the solutions, they’ve also got the finances to do it.

Cop26 – Glasgow
Climate Justice activists at the Cop26 summit in Glasgow (PA)

“So I think it’s about educating our students, having the dialogue, getting real about how we’re going to solve this, and recognising that actually, some of the solutions will have to come from the very industry that’s part of the problem.

“And we’re just going to have to embrace that and get our heads around it.”

Oxford University’s guidance on accepting fossil fuel donations and funding says such money should only be taken “only where the purpose explicitly relates to enabling meaningful accelerations away from carbon usage and speeding the transition to net zero carbon”.

Prof Tracey also spoke about Oxford University’s role in tackling the global problem of disinformation and distrust in expertise.

While she believes the scientific achievements and information made available during the pandemic have helped to reverse this trend, there is still more to be done.

She said: “Education and communication is key.

“One of the things we’ve worked really hard on in Oxford is to make sure that our young scientists learn how to communicate to different audiences and do that public engagement piece so you’re demystifying the process.

“You’re also helping people understand that when scientists change their minds or say actually we think this now, it doesn’t mean they’re being dodgy or illicit or they got it wrong, it’s just that’s the process of science you’re building on and improving all the time.

“We can only probably address these issues by getting the right information out and keep getting it out and maybe keep getting it out in different ways.”

