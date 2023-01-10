Government is ‘100% committed’ on Windrush, Home Office minister tells MPs

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Government is ‘100% committed’ on Windrush, Home Office minister tells MPs

By Press Association
January 10 2023, 2.15pm
The Government is “absolutely not betraying” the Windrush generation, a Home Office minister has insisted amid reports of plans to ditch pledges made in the wake of the scandal (Yui Mok/PA)
The Government is “absolutely not betraying” the Windrush generation, a Home Office minister has insisted amid reports of plans to ditch pledges made in the wake of the scandal.

Sarah Dines said ministers and officials were “100% committed” after the Guardian reported Home Secretary Suella Braverman was set to abandon reforms promised following a scathing review into the culture of her department.

This includes reneging on plans for a migrants’ commissioner, increasing the powers of the independent chief inspector of borders and immigration (ICIBI) and holding reconciliation events, sources told the newspaper.

It comes ahead of this year’s 75th anniversary of the arrival of the Windrush generation in Britain.

Answering an urgent question from Labour on Tuesday, Ms Dines told the Commons: “This Government is absolutely not betraying this generation. Successive governments of all colours have failed to step up to the mark, but it is this Government that is stepping up.

“The Windrush generation rightly identified those who are British and had the right to be in this country. This remains separate from many of the narrative issues that have been risen.”

Shadow Home Office minister Stephen Kinnock, who asked whether there were plans to row back on commitments made for reform, described the Government’s treatment of the Windrush generation as “surely one of the most shameful episodes in our post-war political history”.

“The Windrush community played a pivotal role in rebuilding Britain. We all owe them a debt of honour and gratitude, but instead consecutive Conservative governments have treated them with utter contempt,” he said.

“I simply don’t accept that the Government is abandoning these recommendations”, Ms Dines later said, before taking aim at a “seemingly inaccurate Guardian article” on the issue, which she described as containing “fallacious, inaccurate information.”

She also faced questions over the Windrush compensation scheme, amid concerns there were delays in victims receiving payouts.

“I am very clear that we must compensate members of the Windrush generation and their families,” Ms Dines later added.

Windrush Day
The National Windrush Monument at Waterloo Station in London (John Sibley/PA)

The scandal erupted in 2018 when British citizens, mostly from the Caribbean, were wrongly detained, deported or threatened with deportation, despite having the right to live in Britain.

Many lost homes and jobs, and were denied access to healthcare and benefits.

Solicitor Wendy Williams made a raft of recommendations for change in a 2020 report into how the Windrush scandal happened, concluding that it was “foreseeable and avoidable”.

Former home secretary Priti Patel accepted all 30 recommendations. But on reviewing progress made by the Home Office in March, Ms Williams said she was “disappointed” that only eight had been implemented in full.

Some recommendations might “never be fully implemented”, she added, because they would “need to be continuously reviewed” to ensure they were having the “desired effect”.

