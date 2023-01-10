Shapps on collision course with unions over minimum service levels laws

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Shapps on collision course with unions over minimum service levels laws

By Press Association
January 10 2023, 2.16pm Updated: January 10 2023, 4.48pm
Trade unions and ministers are on course for a fresh clash after Grant Shapps set out new laws requiring minimum levels of service from ambulance staff, firefighters and railway workers during industrial action (Stefan Rousseau/PA)
Trade unions and ministers are on course for a fresh clash after Grant Shapps set out new laws requiring minimum levels of service from ambulance staff, firefighters and railway workers during industrial action (Stefan Rousseau/PA)

Trade unions and ministers are on course for a fresh clash after Grant Shapps set out new laws requiring minimum levels of service from ambulance staff, firefighters and railway workers during industrial action.

The proposals were condemned as unworkable and illegal by unions, who warned the legislation would “poison industrial relations” and lead to more walkouts.

Business Secretary Mr Shapps said the plans are in line with laws in other European countries and would “protect the lives and the livelihoods of the British people”.

Details of the minimum service levels which will need to be maintained during strikes have yet to be set out.

Mr Shapps said the Government will consult on what an “adequate level of coverage” would be in fire, ambulance and rail services.

He said: “The British people need to know that when they have a heart attack, a stroke or a serious injury, that an ambulance will turn up and that if they need hospital care they have access to it.”

The Strikes (Minimum Service Levels) Bill will also cover education, border security and nuclear decommissioning sectors, but Mr Shapps said he hopes agreements can be reached with unions in those workplaces to avoid having to use the legislation’s powers.

INDUSTRY Strikes
(PA Graphics)

Getting the legislation, which would apply in England, Scotland and Wales, through Parliament could be a battle, with it likely to face stiff opposition in the Commons and attempts to rewrite it in the Lords, meaning it may not have any impact during the current wave of industrial unrest.

The Business Secretary told MPs the ambulance strike involving tens of thousands of staff in England and Wales underlines the need for the legislation.

He said that while the Royal College of Nursing (RCN) has agreed service coverage on a national level for its strikes, paramedics and ambulance drivers have not done so, meaning that “health officials were left guessing at the likely minimum coverage”, putting “lives at risk”.

With around 25,000 ambulance workers due to go on strike again on Wednesday, Mr Shapps told MPs there will be “patchy emergency care” as a result, adding: “This cannot continue.”

Industrial strike
Ambulance workers on the picket line outside Waterloo ambulance station in London last month (Kirsty O’Connor/PA)

A spokesman for the GMB union, which represents some of the ambulance workers taking action, said it was an “extraordinary attack” by Mr Shapps.

“He surely knows that across NHS trusts, GMB members, who care for the public every single day, work closely with employers to provide appropriate cover on strike days and have left picket lines to help out on urgent calls,” the spokesman said.

“The public know who is to blame for the crisis in our NHS – this Government. And people will be disgusted that, in a matter of months, they have gone from clapping health workers to legislating to sack them.”

Ambulance responses are split into categories, with category 1 being the most life-threatening such as cardiac arrest, while category 2 covers conditions such as stroke, heart attack and sepsis.

Paul Nowak photo call
TUC general secretary Paul Nowak has hit out at the new legislation (Stefan Rousseau/PA)

No blanket agreement has been reached on responding to category 2 calls, with unions and trusts agreeing locally which category 2 calls will receive a response during the strike.

The West Midlands Ambulance Service said an agreement has been reached for all category 1 calls plus other life-threatening cases such as heart attacks, strokes, difficulty in breathing and maternity cases.

London Ambulance Service has a similar agreement, but the picture is less clear in some other trusts.

NHS England urged people to still call 999 if their condition is life-threatening but to turn to NHS 111, pharmacies and GPs for non-urgent needs.

Chancellor of the Duchy of Lancaster Oliver Dowden, who is co-ordinating the Government’s response to the strikes, warned Cabinet colleagues that the planned ambulance strikes will be “challenging”.

Health Secretary Steve Barclay said planned ambulance strikes on Wednesday were “not helpful” but insisted he was “working with” trade unions.

Trades Union Congress (TUC) general secretary Paul Nowak warned that the minimum service legislation would risk further strikes.

“This legislation would mean that, when workers democratically vote to strike, they can be forced to work and sacked if they don’t comply. That’s undemocratic, unworkable, and almost certainly illegal,” he said.

“Let’s be clear, if passed, this Bill will prolong disputes and poison industrial relations – leading to more frequent strikes.”

Fire Brigades Union general secretary Matt Wrack called for “a mass movement of resistance to this authoritarian attack”.

Industrial strike
RMT leader Mick Lynch said the Government is only introducing the ‘draconian legislation’ is because it has ‘lost the argument’ (Kirsty O’Connor/PA)

Unite general secretary Sharon Graham said: “This Bill is another dangerous gimmick from a Government that should be negotiating to resolve the current crisis they have caused.”

Frank Ward, interim general secretary at the TSSA transport union, said the plans are “wrong, unworkable, and almost certainly illegal”, adding: “Our union totally opposes this move to bring in what amounts to further draconian anti-strike laws which are a clear attack on the rights of working people in our country.”

Mick Lynch, general secretary of the RMT transport union, said: “The only reason this draconian legislation is being introduced is because they have lost the argument and want to punish workers for having the temerity to demand decent pay and working conditions.”

In her response to Mr Shapps, deputy Labour leader Angela Rayner said: “The public is being put at risk every day due to the Government’s NHS crisis and staffing shortages. He is right that it is his Government’s duty to protect the public’s access to essential services, but livelihoods and lives are already being lost.

“We all want minimum standards of safety, service and staffing. It is the ministers failing to provide it.”

The introduction of the legislation comes a day after transport, health and education unions held a series of crisis meetings with Westminster ministers over pay and conditions.

Mr Shapps said: “Granting inflation-busting pay deals outside the independent pay review settlement process is not the sensible way to proceed and it won’t provide a fair outcome.”

Meanwhile, primary schools around Scotland have closed after last-ditch talks failed to prevent strike action, with secondary school staff set to walk out on Wednesday.

