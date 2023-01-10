Government will help Scots Amazon workers facing dole ‘where we can’ – Sturgeon

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Government will help Scots Amazon workers facing dole ‘where we can’ – Sturgeon

By Press Association
January 10 2023, 5.22pm
First Minister Nicola Sturgeon pledged the Scottish Government would help Amazon workers in Gourock ‘where we can’ (Andrew Milligan/PA)
First Minister Nicola Sturgeon pledged the Scottish Government would help Amazon workers in Gourock ‘where we can’ (Andrew Milligan/PA)

Nicola Sturgeon has pledged the Scottish Government will help Amazon workers facing the loss of their jobs “where we can” after the online retail giant announced plans to shut a site north of the border.

Bosses at Amazon have now launched a consultation over the closure of its fulfilment centre in Gourock, Inverclyde, along with centres in Hemel Hempstead and Doncaster in England.

About 1,200 workers’ jobs will be impacted in total – including about 300 in Gourock, where the Amazon facility has been open for almost two decades.

The First Minister said the Scottish Government was hoping to talk to Amazon about “whether there are alternative ways forward that don’t involve job losses or as many job losses”.

Online retailer Amazon announced a consultation on the future of its Gourock site (Dominic Lipinski/PA)

She said: “These are really difficult situations for communities involved and I know it will be a very, very stressful day for workers at Amazon who are very worried about their jobs and so the Government and our agencies will do everything we can to assist.”

Ms Sturgeon added: “I would hope Amazon would be responsible and recognise the commitment the company has had from that community.

“I would always encourage companies to treat their workforce fairly and to recognise the commitment they get that help them make profits from workers.

“We will always work with companies to try to avoid or minimise the need for redundancy but, in any situation where redundancies are necessary or unavoidable, we will step in to help people find alternative employment where we can.”

Amazon has already said that all workers at the affected locations will be offered roles elsewhere in the company.

But GMB union organiser, Steve Garelick, said the announcement was “a real kick in the teeth for Amazon staff who worked themselves into the ground during the festive rush”.

He said: “Hard-up Amazon workers can’t suddenly be expected to up sticks and move to a different fulfilment centre which may be many miles away.

“Local workers may not be in a position to take roles so far away from where they live.”

Local MSP Stuart McMillan said the news had come as a “huge shock”.

The Greenock and Inverclyde MSP added: “It’s never a good time to be facing redundancy but in the current financial climate, it’ll be an even bigger blow to the workforce.”

The SNP MSP said his office was seeking an “urgent meeting with Amazon to discuss their plans for the site”.

But he added: “If Amazon do go ahead with this decision, it will create ripples across the local economy & the damage could be long-lasting. Inverclyde will need targeted support to respond to this challenge.”

Labour West of Scotland MSP Katy Clark said: “It is appalling that after 19 years in the area, Amazon has announced it intends to up sticks.”

She added: “This is devastating for the local community and the 300 workers who may find themselves out of a job.

“These workers have been heroic supporting households and providing vital supplies throughout the pandemic and holiday periods.

“The Scottish Government needs to intervene as a matter of urgency to support these workers back into employment.”

Ms Clark also called for “full transparency” over how much the online retailer had been given by the Scottish Government.

She said: “Amazon has benefitted from significant public funds over several years from the Scottish Government.

“Now, the company, which has benefited from public money to the tune of millions, is upping and leaving a community which has served them well.

“We need full transparency on how much Amazon has been given, for what purpose and what conditions were attached to these funds.”

A Scottish Government spokesperson said: “It is very disappointing to learn of the announcement made today by Amazon to consult on closing its distribution centre in Gourock.

“This will be a difficult time for staff, their families and the local areas affected.”

The enterprise agency, Scottish Enterprise, is in an “active discussion with the company to better understand the issues” around its decision, the spokesperson added.

The spokesperson said: “The people affected by this development are the immediate priority and the Scottish Government will do everything in its power to help those affected through our initiative for responding to redundancy situations, Partnership Action for Continuing Employment (Pace).

“Our Pace team has already contacted the company to offer support in the unfortunate event it should be necessary.”

An Amazon spokesman said the company was “always evaluating our network to make sure it fits our business needs and to improve the experience for our employees and customers.”

He added: “As part of that effort, we may close older sites, enhance existing facilities, or open new sites, and we’ve launched a consultation on the proposed closure of three fulfilment centres in 2023.

“We also plan to open two new fulfilment centres, creating 2,500 new jobs, over the next three years.

“All employees affected by site closure consultations will be offered the opportunity to transfer to other facilities, and we remain committed to our customers, employees, and communities across the UK.”

