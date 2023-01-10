Conservative MPs express frustration at time limit introduced on stamp duty cut

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Conservative MPs express frustration at time limit introduced on stamp duty cut

By Press Association
January 10 2023, 5.28pm
An aerial view of terrace houses in west London (Victoria Jones/PA)
An aerial view of terrace houses in west London (Victoria Jones/PA)

Pleas for stamp duty cuts to be made permanent have been resisted by the Government, as MPs backed proposals aimed at stimulating the housing market.

The Stamp Duty Land Tax (Reduction) Bill cleared the House of Commons after it was given a third reading by 308 votes to 170, majority 138.

But frustration was expressed by Conservative MPs about the changes for England and Northern Ireland, initially introduced on September 23 via a temporary motion, being time limited until March 2025 by the Bill.

Conservative MP Sir Christopher Chope
Conservative MP Sir Christopher Chope (PA)

Conservative former minister Sir Christopher Chope said: “This whole stamp duty land tax and stamp duty should be abolished altogether.

“The latest figures from the 2021 census show that the dream of a home-owning democracy espoused by generations of Conservative politicians since Margaret Thatcher, and first raised in 1975, isn’t one of this Government’s priorities.”

Treasury minister Victoria Atkins said: “We have no plans to abolish stamp duty land tax … precisely because it raises billions of pounds a year.”

The proposed legislation increases the threshold for not paying stamp duty from properties worth £125,000 to those worth £250,000.

First-time buyers will pay no stamp duty on purchases up to £425,000 and they will be able to access the relief when buying a property costing less than £625,000 rather than the previous £500,000.

The Government has previously said the measures will reduce stamp duty bills for all movers by up to £2,500, with first-time buyers able to access up to £8,750 in relief.

The measures were initially intended to be permanent after being introduced during former prime minister Liz Truss’s mini-budget.

But the subsequent economic turmoil saw new Chancellor Jeremy Hunt announce the relief would end on March 31 2025, with MPs supporting an amendment to introduce the time limit.

Treasury minister Victoria Atkins
Treasury minister Victoria Atkins (PA)

Ms Atkins earlier said the UK Government must adopt a “fiscally responsible” approach while it supports businesses and people during challenging economic times.

She said: “We need a balanced approach to support our objectives and that includes helping people get on to and move up the housing ladder – and indeed downsize.”

Intervening, Conservative former minister Sir Desmond Swayne said: “Those of who us voted with enthusiasm for this Bill at second reading on the grounds that it was a permanent change for the benefit of those people wanting to get on to the housing ladder are somewhat discomforted by the fact that Government amendment one makes it merely a temporary measure to assist those who want to get on to the housing ladder – where we want them to be permanently assisted.”

Ms Atkins, in her reply, said the Government has taken some “difficult decisions” in order to ensure “our approach to the economy is fiscally responsible”.

She added: “This is one way in which we hope to stimulate the housing market in the next two years, in the difficult economic circumstances we find, but thereafter we are confident the economy will improve and we will be able to return to the status quo as it was before September 23.”

Conservative MP Craig Mackinlay (South Thanet) said: “Congratulations on a reduction in stamp duty – I would rather it was permanent – but I think there are greater considerations, particularly in retirement downsizing which I think ought to be discussed more widely.”

Shadow Treasury minister Abena Oppong-Asare said Labour remained opposed to the stamp duty cut as it is “not the right way to spend public money”, adding the measure is predicted to cost taxpayers £3.2 billion.

She said: “Rather than reversing the stamp duty cut altogether, the amendments the Government has tabled seek only to impose a time limit on the cut.

“Government ministers could have used the breathing space since last October to do the right thing and scrap this stamp duty cut – but instead the Chancellor only proposed a partial U-turn.”

The Bill will undergo further scrutiny in the House of Lords at a later date.

Editor's Picks