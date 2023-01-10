Ministers condemned for leading first Holyrood debate of 2023 on indyref2

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Ministers condemned for leading first Holyrood debate of 2023 on indyref2

By Press Association
January 10 2023, 6.46pm
Scottish ministers were criticised for leading the first parliamentary debate of the year on independence (Jane Barlow/PA)
Scottish ministers were criticised for leading the first parliamentary debate of the year on independence (Jane Barlow/PA)

Scottish ministers have been accused of focusing on the wrong priorities as MSPs tackled independence in the first Holyrood debate of the new year.

Constitution Secretary Angus Robertson led a parliamentary debate on Tuesday on Scotland’s sovereign right to determine its governance.

However, the debate follows record high waits in emergency departments and warnings from the First Minister Nicola Sturgeon that hospitals are nearing capacity, at 95% occupancy.

While Health Secretary Humza Yousaf delivered a ministerial statement on the health crisis earlier in parliament, opposition MSPs said the Scottish Government’s choice not to lead the first debate of 2023 on the issue was “shameful”.

NHS Winter Pressures statement
Scottish Cabinet Secretary for Constitution, External Affairs and Culture Angus Robertson led the Holyrood debate (Jane Barlow/PA)

Scottish Tory MSP Donald Cameron said: “At the beginning of a new year, there might have been an opportunity for a new approach from this Government.

“But no. Entirely predictably, they have chosen the constitution as the subject of their first debate of 2023.

“At the top of this Government’s list of priorities is another independence referendum. What on earth are they thinking? This debate is nothing short of shameful.

“If the passion and energy expended today was concentrated instead on health and education, we would be in a much, much better place.”

He added: “The Government has taken its eye off the ball for too long, and people across Scotland are noticing.

“They are seeing a Government with its head in the sand, when it should be addressing the real and pressing needs of the people of Scotland.”

Labour MSP Sarah Boyack branded the debate as “disappointing, but not surprising, in terms of the priorities of the SNP-Green Government”.

She said: “This is the wrong choice for our first debate this year. We should be focusing on our NHS.

“The SNP-Green MSPs voted against our Labour proposals to debate those issues and they opted for their number one priority – to debate the constitution – rather than tackling the health crisis and the cost-of-living crisis.”

Scottish Liberal Democrat leader Alex Cole-Hamilton accused the Scottish Government of being “completely out of touch with reality”.

However, Mr Robertson said the vote was crucial following the Supreme Court’s judgement and the impacts of Brexit.

He accused UK ministers of “undermining and systematically dismantling devolution” by blocking a vote on Scottish independence.

“The motion before us today says that people in Scotland’s decisions matter, that their votes count, and their future should be in their hands, because this is about who decides Scotland’s future,” he said.

