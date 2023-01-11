Stronger protections for taxpayers using third parties to claim rebates

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Stronger protections for taxpayers using third parties to claim rebates

By Press Association
January 11 2023, 12.03am
Taxpayers claiming rebates via third parties will have stronger protections under a shake-up to the way repayment agents can operate (Dominic Lipinski/PA)

Taxpayers claiming rebates via third parties will have stronger protections under a shake-up to the way repayment agents can operate.

Businesses specialising in helping people and firms make claims for tax refunds often advertise on social media and tend to operate on a commission-based fee structure, HM Revenue and Customs (HMRC) said.

The revenue body said many repayment agents support customers to access tax relief or repayments they may otherwise have been unaware of.

But it has also frequently seen cases where repayment agents have pushed the boundaries of eligibility, exploited customers, or made fraudulent claims.

HMRC received more than 2,200 complaints about repayment agents between January 2022 and October 2022, including those relating to the use of assignments, which legally transfer the benefit of the taxpayer’s repayments to the agent; taxpayers not being made aware of or fully understanding terms and conditions; and people being unaware that they are dealing with a third party and not HMRC.

If someone believes they are owed a tax rebate, they can claim directly from HMRC via gov.uk and they will receive 100% of the money owed.

HMRC said it will introduce legislation to change the way repayment agents are paid for their services and better protect customers from the unscrupulous tactics used by some operators.

This includes stopping the use of legally binding assignments as part of claiming an income tax repayment, which could only be cancelled if the agent and taxpayer both agreed to do so.

This can be challenging for customers who become dissatisfied with their agent, or who simply wish to take over managing their own claim, the revenue body said.

Under new arrangements, if a taxpayer chooses to use a repayment agent to reclaim overpaid tax and wants it sent to the agent, they will need to make a nomination, which they can cancel at any time.

The new process aims to make it easier for taxpayers to stay in control of their repayments.

HMRC said there will also be a new registration process for repayment agents, to make the agent sector more transparent so customers better understand what they are signing up to.

Further details on the approach to registration for repayment agents will be set out in due course.

Currently, repayment agents are not required to register with HMRC, so the department’s ability to proactively check they are registered for anti-money laundering supervision and that they meet HMRC’s standards for agents is limited.

The revenue body also said updated standards for agents include greater evidence of customer consent, to ensure that taxpayers better understand the agreement they are entering into and stricter transparency rules, including introducing a 14-day cooling off period for customers after entering into an arrangement with an agent.

The plans follow a consultation last summer and form part of steps to tackle problems in the repayment agent market, which is currently an unregulated sector.

Angela MacDonald, HMRC’s deputy chief executive and second permanent secretary, said: “Taxpayers deserve better – we want to make sure they are better protected before choosing to enter into an agreement with a repayment agent. HMRC’s updated standards for agents will level the playing field and provide the benchmark we expect all repayment agents to meet.”

Financial Secretary to the Treasury Victoria Atkins said: “For too long taxpayers have been left in the dark as a result of misleading and opaque agreements with repayment agents.

“These new measures will ensure those who are entitled to claim a tax repayment or relief can do so freely and easily – whether they choose to do this themselves or by using an agent.”

Victoria Todd, head of the Low Incomes Tax Reform Group, said: “Refund companies have a legitimate role in the tax system, but the practices of some of these companies in recent years have been unacceptable.

“The proposed changes will hopefully address problems around the use of assignments, increase transparency for taxpayers, and set clearer standards for these companies’ behaviour.

“Alongside this, it is important that more effort goes into raising awareness of refunds and ensuring it is as simple as possible for taxpayers to access them.

“We look forward to working with HMRC on the detail of the proposals.”

John Cullinane, director of public policy for the Chartered Institute of Taxation (CIOT), said: “The consumer protection regulatory gap is best met by trying to strengthen and support what the professional bodies do; we should aim for a situation where all advisers are members of professional bodies and where those who behave unacceptably cannot practice if they are expelled from a professional body.

“We recognise this may require additional scrutiny of professional bodies themselves, though this should be through a body established to have a consumer protection objective, and independent of the state’s need for revenue.”

Sam Richardson, deputy Which? Money editor, said: “Which? research has highlighted how people have lost hundreds of pounds after being lured in by third-party companies to claim tax rebates only to be hit with hard-to-justify fees, so it’s good to see tougher rules in place to protect consumers.”

Editor's Picks