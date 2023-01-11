Thousands of ambulance workers walk out in pay dispute

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Thousands of ambulance workers walk out in pay dispute

By Press Association
January 11 2023, 10.12am Updated: January 11 2023, 1.03pm
Ambulance workers on the picket line in Nottingham (/PA)
Ambulance workers on the picket line in Nottingham (/PA)

Up to 25,000 ambulance workers across England and Wales have gone on strike in a dispute with the Government over pay.

Paramedics, call handlers, drivers and technicians from the Unison and GMB unions are taking part in staggered strikes across a 24-hour period.

It comes as 14 health unions, representing more than a million NHS staff, said they will not submit evidence to the NHS pay review body for the next wage round “while the current industrial disputes remain unresolved”.

Instead, the unions, which represent ambulance staff, nurses, porters, healthcare assistants, physiotherapists and other NHS workers in England, called for direct pay talks with ministers.

NHS Providers has warned the NHS will be hit harder by Wednesday’s strike than one held in December as more staff, including call handlers, go on strike.

Unison has balloted around 15,000 of its members who are striking in London, Yorkshire, the North West, North East and South West.

More than 10,000 GMB ambulance workers are also walking out, with their ambulance services covering the South West, South East coast, North West, South central area, North East, East Midlands, West Midlands, Yorkshire and Wales.

NHS England has told patients to continue to call 999 for life-threatening emergencies but to use 111, GPs and pharmacies for non-urgent needs.

It said some people may be asked to make their own way to hospital, though it urged people to seek medical advice from 111 or 999 before doing so.

Speaking on Sky News, Health Secretary Steve Barclay was asked whether he agreed with comments by Business Secretary Grant Shapps that striking paramedics were being “reckless”.

Mr Barclay said: “If there are delays to ambulances, then it is concerning in terms of our ability to get that care.

“It is clearly a concern as to the impact it has on patient safety.”

(PA Graphics)
(PA Graphics)

Asked about pay talks to break the current deadlock, Mr Barclay said he does not “think it is right” to “retrospectively” go back to April when it comes to reviewing this year’s pay offer to NHS staff.

It comes amid reports he is considering backdating any 2023/24 pay rise, due to be finalised in the spring, to this month in order to boost the current year’s settlement offer.

Asked on BBC Radio 4’s Today programme if he is considering “reopening” the current year’s negotiations, Mr Barclay said: “The purpose of the meeting on Monday was to look at this coming year’s pay review body and the evidence going in.

“But, of course, it was an opportunity to listen to the trade unions in terms of their points on last year’s settlement.

“I don’t think it is right to go all the way back to April and retrospectively look at April when we’re already under way in terms of this year’s pay review body.

“But, of course, the unions made representations about that and what the Prime Minister said at the weekend is nothing is off the table.”

Mr Barclay also urged people to use their “common sense” regarding what activities they do during a strike.

Ambulance responses are split into categories, with category 1 being the most life-threatening such as cardiac arrest, while category 2 covers conditions such as stroke, heart attack and sepsis.

Ambulance workers on the picket line outside Longley Ambulance Station in Sheffield
Ambulance workers on the picket line outside Longley Ambulance Station in Sheffield (Danny Lawson/PA)

No blanket agreement has been reached on responding to category 2 calls, with unions and trusts agreeing locally which category 2 calls will receive a response during the strike.

Mr Barclay condemned unions for failing to agree national minimum safety levels during strikes – something that would be fixed by legislation presented to Parliament on Tuesday.

Unison’s head of health Sara Gorton told the PA news agency that unions have been wanting to talk with ministers for more than a decade about putting minimum legal staffing requirements in place, without success.

The Government’s new focus on the issue appears to be an attempt to vilify health workers and a “distraction from the job in hand”, she said as she stood on the picket line outside the London Ambulance Service (LAS) headquarters in Waterloo.

She said the situation within the NHS seems to be “worsening day by day” and the “ball is in the Government’s court” to fix it.

She added: “If we are going to get a resolution to the current dispute and the wider staffing crisis across the NHS, then what’s going to be needed is for the Government to commit to having those direct talks.”

Asked about pay, Jon Richards, assistant general secretary at Unison, said the Government tone had changed since Christmas.

“I think we’ve seen a chink of light, to be honest. That’s something we’re pleased about,” he told BBC Breakfast.

“The Government have started talking about pay, so, yes, we see some progress, but we haven’t had an offer – we haven’t had anything in writing yet and we need to have that before we can make progress.”

Meanwhile, Dr Adrian Boyle, president of the Royal College of Emergency Medicine, told Times Radio there had been “a state of crisis” in the NHS for the last month and problems going back several years.

He called for perspective, adding: “Yes, (the strike) will be disruptive, and actually, in a way, what we’re more concerned about is not what happens on the day, but we know that it creates disruption in the following days.

“We talk about a rebound effect because there is a pent-up demand, all sorts of problems occur in the system later.”

The West Midlands Ambulance Service said it had agreed with unions a response to all category 1 calls plus other life-threatening cases such as heart attacks, strokes, difficulty in breathing and maternity cases.

Transport services will also cover patients undergoing renal dialysis, cancer treatments, palliative care and emergency scans.

Elsewhere, Ben Holdaway, director of operations at the East Midlands Ambulance Service, said teams had worked to maximise the number of staff – but he anticipated a “much slower” response than usual.

Ambulances would be prioritised for “those who need it most, and this may only be where there is a threat to life,” he added.

South Central Ambulance Service said the strike will mostly disrupt its non-emergency patient transport services.

Meanwhile, Yorkshire Ambulance Service said all its services will be impacted, including frontline emergency ambulances and 999 call handling, non-emergency patient transport and NHS 111.

Ambulances will still be able to respond, “but this will only be where there is an immediate risk to life”.

In the North West, the ambulance service there urged the public to keep ambulances for people with life-threatening injuries and illnesses.

“Other patients requiring hospital treatment will likely be asked to take alternative transport, such as a taxi or get a lift from family or friends,” it said.

Meanwhile, in London, Daniel Elkeles, the service’s chief executive officer, said staff would come off picket lines if call-answering times are too long, adding that category 2 calls such as suspected heart attacks and strokes would be answered.

