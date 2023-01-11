Further work required to improve mental health care at NHS Tayside, report finds

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

NHS Tayside has made some good progress since a damning assessment of mental health care almost three years ago, but there “remains a lot to do”, a follow-up report has said.

An Independent Oversight and Assurance Group was set up to monitor mental health services in the area after 51 recommendations for change were made.

That report, published in February 2020, revealed patients who talked about suicide had said they were being told to “get a grip” and “pull yourself together” by staff.

It said a “radical transformational redesign of mental health services” was needed.

The final report published on Wednesday concluded that “progress has undoubtedly been made” – describing this as being “significant” and “commendable” in some areas.

The report said further work is needed to improve mental health services within NHS Tayside (PA)

But it added: “While some good progress has been made, there remains a lot to do.”

It said there is an “urgent need” for improvements which could lead to “a more open and transparent culture and building trust among the communities of Tayside”.

A report in June highlighted “three specific areas that required urgent attention”, and the group’s latest update said it had “not yet seen plans to take these issues forward”.

These include making progress on plans for a single site for inpatient mental health care in Tayside, and addressing the “issue of significant delayed discharges”, which can see people having to stay in hospital for “longer than they needed to be”.

It is “imperative” these issues are tackled with “pace and ambition and in a way that engages with patients, families, partners and communities”, the oversight group said.

Mental wellbeing minister Kevin Stewart described the report as a ‘vital piece of work’ (Andrew Cowan/Scottish Parliament/PA)

Mental wellbeing minister Kevin Stewart praised the Independent Oversight and Assurance Group, saying it had been “meticulous in their approach to this work”, with members having spoken to staff and patients.

“This is a vital piece of work which focuses on improving mental health services for the people of Tayside,” he said.

“We are committed to continuing to work with the three local authorities in the Tayside area, NHS Tayside as well as Police Scotland to support the ongoing improvements in the delivery of mental health services.”

He said the Scottish Government will provide “additional support”, including advice from professional advisers and senior officials in the mental health directorate.

Mr Stewart added: “With this approach, I hope this will go some way to help restoring the public’s trust and confidence in mental health service provision in Tayside.”