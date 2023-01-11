Highest number of trainee doctors recruited last year since 2013

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

The number of trainee doctor positions filled last year was the highest for almost a decade, figures show.

The Scottish Government said 1,073 posts for doctors in training were filled successfully in 2022 – which was 93% of the 1,155 roles advertised.

As a result, it said more medical training posts were filled last year than in any other year since records began in 2013.

This includes 100% of training posts being filled in the specialities of psychiatry, clinical radiology and core surgical training – while 99% of places in general practice were also successfully recruited for.

Health Secretary Humza Yousaf said: “The results of this year’s recruitment process continue to show that Scotland is a highly desirable place to live, train and work as a trainee doctor.

“This is testament to our first-class medical education system and flexible training opportunities.

“Building on our high staffing levels, that have consistently grown for the last decade, is absolutely vital to the recovery of our NHS and I would like to thank each and every doctor in training who has opted to pursue their career in Scotland.

“All NHS Scotland staff work tirelessly to meet the healthcare needs of our country. We realise that there is always room for improvement and will therefore continue to work with NHS Education for Scotland to support our trainees as much as we possibly can to ensure the sustainability of our workforce.”

Professor Emma Watson, medical director at NHS Education for Scotland, said: “The 2022 recruitment figures reflect the strong reputation Scottish medical education and training has among doctors beginning their careers as general practitioners or hospital specialists.

“It is our responsibility to meet their expectations and to continue to improve and through education and training prepare and support them in their roles in the NHS.”