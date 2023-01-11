Barclay’s meeting with doctors over pay dispute postponed until Thursday

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Doctors’ leaders are to meet with the Health Secretary on Thursday after an initial meeting to discuss concerns over pay was postponed so the minister could give media interviews.

Steve Barclay said he was due to speak to unions on Wednesday to discuss industrial relations, but the British Medical Association (BMA) said the Health Secretary had cancelled the talks.

Addressing the current pay negotiations, Mr Barclay told BBC Radio 4’s Today programme: “I met with the unions again on Monday, I’m meeting further with the doctors’ unions later today.

“We want to work constructively with the trade unions in terms of this year’s coming pay review body.”

We see that @SteveBarclay has told @BBCR4today programme he is meeting with doctors later today. Actually he cancelled the 9am meeting we agreed so he could do media, and a further meeting is not yet agreed. Hopefully it will be soon. — The BMA (@TheBMA) January 11, 2023

But the BMA tweeted: “We see that Steve Barclay has told BBC R4 Today programme he is meeting with doctors later today.

“Actually he cancelled the 9am meeting we agreed so he could do media, and a further meeting is not yet agreed.

“Hopefully it will be soon.”

The BMA’s chair of council, Professor Phil Banfield said that BMA representatives had rearranged commitments in order to meet with the minister.

“He cancelled the 9am meeting we had all rearranged our commitments [for] so he could do media and a further meeting is not yet agreed,” he wrote on Twitter.

The union later confirmed the meeting had been rescheduled to Thursday morning.

A Department of Health and Social Care official said that the BMA had been offered several alternative times to meet on Wednesday.

Abound 45,000 members of the British Medical Association were balloted on the prospect of strike action on Monday, with the result due at the end of February.

The BMA has told the Government if there is a yes vote, junior doctors will begin their action with a 72-hour “full walkout” in March.

Junior doctors will not provide emergency care during any strike, the BMA has said, adding trusts will need to arrange emergency cover to ensure patient safety.