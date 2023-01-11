Debt balance owed due to benefits overpayments ‘likely to grow before it falls’

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Debt balance owed due to benefits overpayments ‘likely to grow before it falls’

By Press Association
January 11 2023, 2.27pm
(Yui Mok/PA)
(Yui Mok/PA)

The balance owed to the Government due to benefit fraud, erroneous overpayments and other debt is likely to grow before it falls, MPs have been told.

Peter Schofield, permanent secretary at the Department for Work and Pensions (DWP), said around 4% of benefit spending went on overpayments in the last financial year.

The DWP overpaid an estimated £8.6 billion in benefits in 2021-22, with £6.5 billion due to fraud, its latest annual report shows.

This was up from £8.2 billion the year before.

Across 2021-22, debt teams recovered around £2.7 billion – up from around £2.3 billion in 2020-21.

The sum includes repayment of advances, tax credit debt passed over from HM Revenue and Customs, overpayments and loans.

In March 2022, the DWP said it was owed a total of £7.6 billion for overpaid benefits, advances and tax credits by around five million claimants.

Asked how long it will take to recover the sum, and if the debt balance will ever fall, Mr Schofield said: “As we are successful at identifying fraud, as we’re successful at going through the targeted case review, so we will say to people, ‘actually, you owe us money’, and then that becomes a payment that is due to the department and that gets added to the debt balance.

“So a sense, I’m afraid, that the success of the targeted case review and our work on fraud, to the extent that it’s getting into that fraud that’s already in the system, it will lead to the need to recover overpayments and that then will add to debt balances.

“So I suspect that, because of tax credits coming in, but also because of the work of our anti-fraud activity, I suspect debt balances will go up before they start to come down.”

Mr Schofield added that staff tasked with recovering debts engage with claimants with compassion and empathy, and take individual circumstances into account when negotiating repayments.

