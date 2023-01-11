Experts defend Covid-19 vaccines as MP Bridgen stripped of whip

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Experts defend Covid-19 vaccines as MP Bridgen stripped of whip

By Press Association
January 11 2023, 2.58pm Updated: January 11 2023, 3.01pm
A booster coronavirus vaccine is administered (Danny Lawson/PA)
A booster coronavirus vaccine is administered (Danny Lawson/PA)

Scientific experts have defended Covid-19 vaccines after MP Andrew Bridgen appeared to compare their impact with the Holocaust.

North West Leicestershire MP Mr Bridgen had the Tory whip removed over a tweet saying a consultant cardiologist had described the mass vaccination effort as “the biggest crime against humanity since the Holocaust”.

He said “the ‘vaccines’ are causing serious harms” and called for their use to be suspended until an independent inquiry is held.

But Professor Sir Andrew Pollard, who helped develop the Oxford/AstraZeneca jab, and Professor Adam Finn, a member of the Joint Committee on Vaccination and Immunisation, both said the benefits outweighed the risks.

Sir Andrew said: “It is essential, as part of the scientific process, that hypotheses on vaccine safety and efficacy are tested rigorously in clinical trials, and the data subjected to challenge by investigators and independent experts, and undergoes painstakingly detailed regulatory review, to ensure that we always base vaccine policy decisions on the very best scientific evidence and its interpretation.

“The emergence of new data or evidence is welcome in science to ensure that conclusions can be reviewed and revised as necessary so that the most effective and cost-effective use of vaccines continues.

“Ideological beliefs in favour or against vaccination are not science and have no role to play in making the best policy.”

Prof Finn said: “Both denying the existence of vaccine side-effects and exaggerating them are very unhelpful to the public, to public health and to maintaining trust in medicine and science.

“Serious injury due to vaccination definitely does occur but, mercifully, it is very rare while the benefits are near universal.”

He added: “It is fair to say that both expert and public opinion demands that the individual benefit must greatly outweigh any risk or theoretical risk for a vaccine to be recommended.

“Having been closely involved in such risk-benefit assessments of Covid vaccines for the UK over the last three years, I can say with confidence that this approach has been consistently taken throughout and that policy decisions have followed such evidence-based recommendations.”

Prof Sir Kent Woods, emeritus professor of therapeutics at the University of Leicester and a former chief executive of the Medicines and Healthcare Products Regulatory Agency,  said there was “overwhelming evidence” that the benefits of Covid vaccines for the population as a whole outweigh potential harms.

He said: “The MMR-autism fiasco demonstrated clearly that groundless assertion of vaccine hazards can cause real harm.”

