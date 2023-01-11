Amazon urged to reconsider plan to shut Scottish centre

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Amazon urged to reconsider plan to shut Scottish centre

By Press Association
January 11 2023, 6.51pm Updated: January 12 2023, 10.34am
Amazon has said it plans to shut three UK warehouses in a move which will impact 1,200 jobs (Niall Carson/PA)
Amazon has been urged to reconsider its plans to shut one of its distribution centres, a move which would see about 300 people lose their jobs, as Scotland’s business minister said he was left “disappointed” after meeting bosses at the online retail giant.

The American company has launched a consultation over the closure of its fulfilment centre in Gourock, Inverclyde, along with centres in Hemel Hempstead and Doncaster in England.

Under the plans, some 1,200 jobs across the UK are set to be cut, including about 300 in Gourock, where the Amazon facility has been open for almost two decades and, on Wednesday, business minister Ivan McKee urged the company to “strongly reconsider” the proposals.

“We are extremely disappointed at this decision, given Gourock’s longstanding association with and commitment to the company and, in light of this, are asking Amazon to strongly reconsider,” Mr McKee said.

Ivan McKee in Scottish Parliament
Business minister Ivan McKee met senior bosses at Amazon UK on Wednesday (Fraser Bremner/PA)

“I was also disappointed with this morning’s initial meeting and have made it very clear I want to engage fully with Amazon bosses as soon as possible to understand the rationale behind this decision being taken and also explore all viable options for an alternative outcome to the closure.

“The people impacted by this development are the immediate priority and the Scottish Government will do everything in its power to help those affected.”

He added that Scottish Enterprise and the Inverclyde Task Force had been asked to “discuss the impact of the potential closure of the Gourock site on the local economy and determine whether there are alternative ways forward that don’t involve job losses”.

An Amazon spokesman said the company was always evaluating its network to “make sure it fits our business needs and to improve the experience for our employees and customers”.

“As part of that effort, we may close older sites, enhance existing facilities, or open new sites, and we’ve launched a consultation on the proposed closure of three fulfilment centres in 2023,” the spokesman said.

“We also plan to open two new fulfilment centres creating 2,500 new jobs over the next three years.

“All employees affected by site closure consultations will be offered the opportunity to transfer to other facilities, and we remain committed to our customers, employees, and communities across the UK.”

