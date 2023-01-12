Warning that EU and UK not close to protocol deal as political talks take place

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Warning that EU and UK not close to protocol deal as political talks take place

By Press Association
January 12 2023, 10.27am
DUP leader Sir Jeffrey Donaldson (Peter Morrison/PA)
DUP leader Sir Jeffrey Donaldson (Peter Morrison/PA)

The EU and the UK Government are not “anywhere close to a deal” on issues surrounding the Northern Ireland Protocol, DUP leader Sir Jeffrey Donaldson has said.

The comments came as Irish premier Leo Varadkar, Tanaiste Micheal Martin and UK Labour leader Sir Keir Starmer are all set to hold talks in Northern Ireland as part of efforts to resolve the dispute over the post-Brexit trading arrangements.

The Taoiseach and Sir Keir are to meet with the main Stormont parties to discuss the deadlock over the protocol, which the DUP has cited as its reason for boycotting Northern Ireland’s devolved institutions since May.

Sir Keir began his two-day visit to Northern Ireland by meeting business leaders in Belfast.

Labour leader Sir Keir Starmer, left, and Peter Kyle, shadow secretary of state for Northern Ireland, during a Brexit Business Working Group breakfast at KPMG offices in Belfast
Labour leader Sir Keir Starmer, left, and Peter Kyle, shadow secretary of state for Northern Ireland, during a Brexit Business Working Group breakfast at KPMG offices in Belfast (Liam McBurney/PA)

Mr Martin will hold talks with Northern Ireland Secretary Chris Heaton-Harris.

Meanwhile, a row over the exclusion of Sinn Fein’s leader from political meetings on Wednesday with Foreign Secretary James Cleverly rumbled on, with Mary Lou McDonald confirming she has raised the issue by letter with Prime Minister Rishi Sunak.

The row led to Sinn Fein and the SDLP refusing to join roundtable talks with Mr Cleverly and Mr Heaton-Harris.

“It was a bad move, it was a bad decision,” Mrs McDonald said.

“I’ve written to the British Prime Minister to air my concerns and I can only hope that lessons will be learned and we don’t have a repeat of this distraction politics, which was most unhelpful.

Brexit
Sinn Fein Party leader Mary Lou McDonald, left, with Sinn Fein vice president Michelle O’Neill in Belfast after she said she was excluded from political talks (Peter Morrison/PA)

“But we crack on today and we get some work done.”

Hopes of a deal over the contentious protocol were raised this week when the EU and UK reached agreement on sharing customs data.

But Sir Jeffrey said his understanding after meeting with Mr Cleverly was that a deal was still some way off.

He told the BBC: “At the moment, while some progress has been made on some technical issues, there are major political issues in those negotiations that have not yet been addressed.

“I don’t think we are anywhere close to a deal.

“That was clear yesterday from James Cleverly’s report to the political parties that we aren’t close to a deal at this stage.

“There is still a lot of ground to be covered before we get to that point.”

Regarding the exclusion of Mrs McDonald from Wednesday’s meeting, Sir Jeffrey said it was protocol that the Foreign Secretary would meet with his counterpart in Dublin, before meeting with Mrs McDonald, who is leader of the opposition in the Republic.

DUP leader Sir Jeffrey Donaldson, right, and party member Gordon Lyons MLA arrive at government buildings in Belfast city centre to discuss the impact of the Northern Ireland Protocol with Foreign Secretary James Cleverly, Northern Ireland Secretary Chris Heaton-Harris and other political party members on Wednesday
DUP leader Sir Jeffrey Donaldson, right, in Belfast for talks with Foreign Secretary James Cleverly, Northern Ireland Secretary Chris Heaton-Harris and other political party members on Wednesday (Peter Morrison/PA)

He added: “This is the Northern Ireland parties that were invited to the talks.

“Michelle O’Neill, as the leader of Sinn Fein in Northern Ireland, was invited to those talks.

“If we are into a situation where Michelle O’Neill can only attend meetings with UK Government ministers if she is accompanied by the leader of Sinn Fein in Dublin, if she has to have a minder with her, that has very serious implications for future arrangements in Northern Ireland if Michelle O’Neill were to become the first minister.”

The protocol has become a contentious political issue, with the DUP refusing to engage with the powersharing institutions until it is dramatically altered or removed.

Unionists oppose the trade barriers it has created between Northern Ireland and the rest of the UK.

Mr Varadkar’s visit to Northern Ireland on Thursday is his first since taking over from Mr Martin as Taoiseach.

The Irish government has emphasised that scheduling the visits by the Taoiseach and the Tanaiste on the same day is a sign of its commitment to resolving the row over the protocol.

Pressure to restore the Stormont Assembly and Northern Ireland executive are particularly pronounced ahead of the 25th anniversary of the Good Friday Agreement in April.

