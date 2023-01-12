More than £11m paid out so far to victims of abuse in care, MSPs told

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
More than £11m paid out so far to victims of abuse in care, MSPs told

By Press Association
January 12 2023, 11.06am
A total of 277 survivors of abuse in care have received payouts from Redress Scotland (PA)
Scotland’s redress scheme for victims of abuse in care has paid out more than £11 million in its first year of operation.

Deputy First Minister John Swinney said 277 people have received payouts under the Scottish Government scheme.

Redress Scotland allows survivors of historic child abuse to apply for compensation of between £10,000 and £100,000, and in some cases their relatives can make the claim.

The scheme is designed as an alternative to court action and those who accept a payout must sign a waiver that they will not make civil claims against the institutions where the abuse took place.

Mr Swinney updated Holyrood’s Education Committee on Thursday on the first year of Redress Scotland’s operation.

As of December 31, 2022, 1,960 applications have been received, 345 of which were passed on to Redress Scotland for independent decision-making.

The 277 payouts were worth a total of £11,368,373, he said.

John Swinney
John Swinney said applications had come in faster than expected (Andrew Cowan/Scottish Parliament/PA)

The scheme is funded through contributions from organisations responsible for the care of children, as well as by public money.

Mr Swinney said: “I’m confident that Scotland’s redress scheme will continue to build on the first successful year of operation, delivering a robust and credible route to redress in a swift and less adversarial way than court action.”

Answering questions from MSPs, he said applicants have come forward quicker than anticipated, but the total number has not been surprising.

He said: “I do think we’ve got a growing sense of momentum within the scheme which I’m very keen to build upon.”

The Deputy First Minister said the level of contributions from external organisations has been “positive”.

He also said that some survivors of abuse feel an apology on behalf of the state is more important than the financial payout.

Mr Swinney said: “At least one survivor has asked the First Minister to write to them and we have arranged for that to be the case.

“That letter has been sent from the First Minister, signed at her own hand.”

