MPs urge pause in freeport dredging while marine life deaths are investigated

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Politics

MPs urge pause in freeport dredging while marine life deaths are investigated

By Press Association
January 12 2023, 12.00pm
(Paul Grainger/PA)
(Paul Grainger/PA)

Dredging at freeport sites across the UK should be paused while a mass die-off of marine life is investigated, ministers have been told.

MPs used a Commons questions session to express further concerns over the deaths of thousands of crabs and lobsters washed up on North Sea beaches.

The Government said it expects to receive a report from an independent panel of experts this month, adding it will “respond to the facts as they are presented”.

North Sea protest
Crabbing boats from Whitby travelling to protest at the dredging site at the mouth of the River Tees (Joe Redfern/PA)

The mass die-off of marine life on the coastline from Hartlepool to Whitby saw crustaceans washed ashore between October and December 2021, with dying creatures “twitching” and displaying lethargic behaviour.

The Department for Environment, Food and Rural Affairs (Defra) last year said it had concluded that “a naturally occurring harmful algal bloom” was the most likely cause of the deaths, after a “thorough investigation”.

But subsequent research by academics, backed by the fishing industry, suggested the incident could have been caused by industrial pollutant pyridine, possibly from dredging in the mouth of the River Tees to maintain channels for port traffic.

Teesside is home to one of the Government-backed freeports – special economic zones offering tax breaks and lower tariffs.

Speaking in the Commons, Labour MP Ian Byrne (Liverpool West Derby) said: “Following the environmental catastrophe and mass die-off of marine life in the North Sea off Teesside, and while we await the hopefully independent panel’s findings about the causes of this disaster that has devastated the ecosystem and ruined livelihoods, will the minister confirm whether capital dredging for the Teesside freeport project, and at other freeports including Liverpool, will be paused while the Government awaits the panel’s findings?”

Conservative leadership bid
Rishi Sunak sees construction work at Teesside Freeport (Owen Humphreys/PA)

Environment minister Mark Spencer responded: “I think it is very important we get the facts as soon as possible but I want to give that independent panel time to assess the actual facts that we are faced with.

“He and I share the ambition, we want to know the facts of what is causing that die-off in the North East. We want them to look at that independently without pressure and then as soon as we have those facts we can then respond appropriately.”

Shadow environment minister Alex Sobel said: “I just want the minister – and I thank him for his initial answer – to confirm the independent panel has now been set up and, just because he was very quick in his answer, that they would be reporting this month.

“Because the fishing industry in the Tees is dying off, they need that report and they need that certainty to continue.”

Mr Spencer replied: “The report will be given to the Secretary of State. I expect that report to come this month, as in January. We want to get those facts as soon as possible. We want to respond to the facts as they are presented.”

Mark Spencer
Mark Spencer (James Manning/PA)

Earlier, Labour MP Geraint Davies (Swansea West) used a question on food security to say: “Newcastle University believes the mass killing of crabs, lobsters and other crustaceans off the North East is due to dredging ahead of the freeport.

“But Defra has dismissed this as a natural event due to algae blooms, set up an inquiry which was the set-up of a secret panel meeting in private, despite the fact that the Efra (Environment, Food and Rural Affairs) Committee has asked for an open, transparent inquiry that’s done independently.

“Will she now commit to an independent evaluation of the evidence to protect all our coasts from the massive destruction from toxic emissions ahead of freeports from dredging?”

Environment Secretary Therese Coffey said: “I have already replied to the Defra select committee about this. In terms of the impact on crabs, it is under investigation, as he’s aware.

“It makes no difference to the adequacy of the UK’s food security, which indeed is the topic of this question.”

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

Most Read

1
Dundee mum fintry sex assault
Dundee mum left ‘numb’ after violent sexual assault by balaclava-clad man
2
United fans at Easter Road last term. Image: SNS
Dundee United set for sell-out Easter Road following as young duo head out on…
3
The unfinished extension of the home in Dunblane.
Couple who lost £55k when Crieff building firm went bust angry at director’s new…
4
The Crags Hotel in Callander.
Jobs lost after closure of two Perthshire hotels
5
Paul Wilson. Image: Facebook/ Maximum Exposure.
Fife butcher jailed for child sex messages after vigilante group’s Dundee park sting
6
Gourlay Street, Kirkcaldy, where a body was found.
Body of man, 32, found in Kirkcaldy woodland
7
St Johnstone fans at Pittodrie. Image: SNS.
PODCAST: St Johnstone fan fury needs nipped in bud, Tony Watt looks like moving…
8
Chantelle Cox, 25, has reached her crowdfunding goal.
Dundee mum who had leg amputated due to cancer reaches £10k goal for ‘dream’…
9
Ryan Gilmartin was sentenced at Forfar Sheriff Court for creating havoc on Arbroath's streets.
Armed police sealed off Arbroath street during flat siege
10
William Smith has been jailed. Image: Police Scotland.
‘Depraved’ Tayside pensioner filmed children on spy cam and made sick images

More from The Courier

Arbroath weren't happy with the penalty call for this challenge on Ayr United star Jayden Mitchell-Lawson. Image: SNS
Arbroath No.2 Ian Campbell brands Ayr penalty call 'a joke' and questions decision to…
Dunfermline assistant Dave Mackay with manager James McPake. Image: Dunfermline Athletic/Craig Brown.
Dave Mackay praises 'spot on' attitude of Dunfermline squad after Pars blow away Peterhead
Fox was gutted with a dramatic finale. Image: SNS
Dylan Levitt and Tony Watt absences explained as Liam Fox laments 'sore one' for…
St Johnstone Manager Callum Davidson. Image: SNS.
St Johnstone have 'let the supporters down', says Callum Davidson after loss to Livingston
Nisbet strikes late on. Image: SNS
Dundee United verdict: Player ratings, star man and key moments as Kevin Nisbet breaks…
Stephen Kelly celebrates the first of his goals. Image: SNS.
St Johnstone verdict: Dark cloud hanging over McDiarmid Park with 4-2 loss to Livingston…
Rab has been watching cartoons.
RAB MCNEIL: I like cartoons, they are colourful, clear and simple
Now is the time to start winter pruning.
GINGER GAIRDNER: I forget many things, but I won't forget the pruning
The Pars players celebrate. Image: SNS.
Dunfermline v Peterhead verdict: Key moments, player ratings and star man as Pars run…
Sean Adarkwa celebrates the Arbroath equaliser v Ayr United. Image: SNS
Ayr United v Arbroath: Key moments as Dick Campbell sees red while battling Lichties…

Editor's Picks