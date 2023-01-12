Risks to culture sector have increased ‘enormously’ after budget cut, MSPs told

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Risks to culture sector have increased ‘enormously’ after budget cut, MSPs told

By Press Association
January 12 2023, 12.21pm
Creative Scotland funds dozens of arts and culture organisations and projects (PA)
Creative Scotland funds dozens of arts and culture organisations and projects (PA)

The risks to Scotland’s culture sector have increased “enormously” following the 2023/24 budget settlement, MSPs have been warned.

Iain Munro, chief executive of Creative Scotland, previously said the sector faces a “perfect storm” of increased costs and budget cuts.

Following the Scottish Government’s proposed budget outlined in December, the arts body will be allocated £64.2 million in the coming financial year – down from £69.3 million in 2022/23.

In evidence to the Scottish Parliament’s Constitution, Europe, External Affairs and Culture Committee, Mr Munro said: “I don’t think the settlement for 2023/24 has responded to that perfect storm.

“I think the risks to the future of the culture sector as we currently know and understand it have gone up enormously as a result of that budget decision to Creative Scotland.”

Mr Munro told MSPs that Creative Scotland is “somewhat unhappily” having to use National Lottery reserves to offset the funding cut to avoid passing the strain on to other areas of the sector.

However, he warned that around a quarter of the 120 regularly funded organisations (RFOs) currently supported face funding risks in the months and years ahead.

He said: “If these cuts are sustained, because the use of National Lottery reserves are a one-off for us, then we will have to be passing that on.

“Unfortunately, what that means is not a happy picture at all. Even under a standstill, which is what we’re going to achieve through the use of our reserves in 2023/24, it is still my estimate at the moment that a quarter to a third of the current 120 RFOs are at risk in the months ahead.

“If these cuts endure into the years ahead, and we don’t have National Lottery reserves to offset them, it is my estimate that we will probably see no more than 60 organisations out of the 120 RFOs funded.”

With inflation and the cost of living factored in, he said the standstill position is “unsustainable”, equating to cuts of around 20% before multi-year funding decisions are included.

Committee MSPs previously urged the Scottish Government to consider the culture sector’s crisis with “increased urgency”.

