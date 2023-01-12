Rail union leader says he expects ‘very tight’ proposal from employers

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Rail union leader says he expects ‘very tight’ proposal from employers

By Press Association
January 12 2023, 12.59pm Updated: January 12 2023, 2.33pm
Mick Lynch arrives at the offices of FirstGroup on Thursday (Aaron Chown/PA)
Mick Lynch arrives at the offices of FirstGroup on Thursday (Aaron Chown/PA)

A rail union leader says they expect employers to present them with a “very tight proposal” that offers a “way below inflation” pay package.

Rail, Maritime and Transport (RMT) union general secretary Mick Lynch arrived at the offices of FirstGroup in Paddington, London, on Thursday for a meeting with the Rail Delivery Group over the ongoing job security and pay dispute.

Speaking to the PA news agency, Mr Lynch said: “We will be having further talks today with the Rail Delivery Group and the suggestion and the idea is that they’re going to make a revised proposal.

“But we’ll have to see. You know, I don’t know what they’re going to tell me when I get in the room and at some stage a new written proposal will be put to us.

“I don’t know whether that will take a long time or whether it will be very quick. But the idea of this meeting is that will be revised proposals.”

Mr Lynch said they expect to get a “very tight proposal” with a “way below inflation” pay offer.

“This is a three-pronged package. It’s about job security – not having compulsory redundancies, it’s about the conditions of work and pay is the third part of that element,” he said.

“It will be a very tight proposal. It will not be generous. It will be way below inflation and it will have very onerous conditions on it.

“The three things are intrinsically linked. You can’t have one without the other. You can’t have a job security package without the conditions. You can’t have a pay package without the conditions.”

Mr Lynch said the rail employers are not in a position to give the unions a “clean pay proposal” and have been instructed by the Government not to do so.

He also said they expect to receive a “big document” that they will need to consider and put to their members to see what they think.

“When (a proposal is) in a position to vote on, there will be a vote of our members,” he said.

“The only way this dispute is going to be resolved is if our members accept the proposals from Network Rail and the train operators in a referendum. It’s the only way we’ll resolve it.”

Luke Chester, organising director at the Transport Salaried Staffs’ Association (TSSA), also said they expect to see a “fresh set of negotiations” ahead of a meeting with rail employers at the same offices later on Thursday afternoon.

Industrial strike
Luke Chester, from the TSSA, speaks to the media (Aaron Chown/PA)

Mr Chester said: “We are expecting a fresh set of negotiations hopefully, a fresh offer, something better than was previously on the table.

“That’s not going to be very difficult because what was previously put on the table was totally unacceptable.”

Speaking about what they are looking for, he said: “It’s about more job security, it’s about a far pay offer that reflects the current cost-of-living crisis, and it is about protecting our members’ terms and conditions of employment.

“So we want to see an offer that meets all those three critical matters in dispute.”

Editor's Picks