‘Not wise’ to invite Sinn Fein leader to NI Protocol meeting – Heaton-Harris

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Politics

‘Not wise’ to invite Sinn Fein leader to NI Protocol meeting – Heaton-Harris

By Press Association
January 12 2023, 1.13pm
Northern Ireland Secretary Chris Heaton-Harris speaks to the media outside Hillsborough Castle after a meeting with Tanaiste and Minister for Foreign Affairs Micheal Martin (Brian Lawless/PA)
Northern Ireland Secretary Chris Heaton-Harris speaks to the media outside Hillsborough Castle after a meeting with Tanaiste and Minister for Foreign Affairs Micheal Martin (Brian Lawless/PA)

It would not have been wise to invite Sinn Fein leader Mary Lou McDonald to a political meeting about the Northern Ireland Protocol because she is a “representative of a parliament in an EU member state”, Northern Ireland Secretary Chris Heaton-Harris has said.

The row over the exclusion of the Sinn Fein president from a political meeting with the Foreign Secretary rumbled on as Irish premier Leo Varadkar, Tanaiste Micheal Martin and UK Labour leader Sir Keir Starmer were all holding talks in Northern Ireland as part of efforts to resolve the dispute over the post-Brexit trading arrangements.

The Taoiseach and Sir Keir are meeting with the main Stormont parties to discuss the deadlock over the protocol, which the DUP has cited as its reason for boycotting Northern Ireland’s devolved institutions since May.

Sir Keir began his two-day visit to Northern Ireland by meeting business leaders in Belfast before travelling to Stormont.

Labour leader Sir Keir Starmer, left, and Peter Kyle, shadow secretary of state for Northern Ireland, during a Brexit Business Working Group breakfast at KPMG offices in Belfast
Labour leader Sir Keir Starmer, left, and Peter Kyle, shadow secretary of state for Northern Ireland, during a Brexit Business Working Group breakfast at KPMG offices in Belfast (Liam McBurney/PA)

Mr Martin held talks with Mr Heaton-Harris in Hillsborough.

However, the row over Mrs McDonald’s exclusion, which led to Sinn Fein and the SDLP refusing to join roundtable talks with Foreign Secretary James Cleverly and Mr Heaton-Harris earlier this week, has continued to overshadow the meetings.

Asked about it following a meeting with Mr Martin on Thursday, Mr Heaton-Harris said: “Sinn Fein were invited, it is a shame Michelle (O’Neill) didn’t come along because it was an update on the protocol discussions.

“There are many factors which go into the thought process. One, to be quite frank, is that the UK Government is negotiating with the European Union.

“We wanted to update Northern Ireland parties on that negotiation and, with the greatest of respect, Mary Lou is a representative of a parliament in an EU member state.

“That might not have been seen as a wise thing to do.”

Mr Heaton-Harris said he had extended an invite to dinner to Mrs McDonald.

Brexit
Sinn Fein president Mary Lou McDonald speaking to the media at Belfast City Hall (Peter Morrison/PA)

The Sinn Fein president, who is the leader of the opposition in the Republic, confirmed she has written to Prime Minister Rishi Sunak over the issue.

One of the reasons given for the failure to invite Mrs McDonald to the talks was that Mr Cleverly could not meet with her until he had met his counterpart in Ireland, Mr Martin.

Asked if he would have had any issue with Mr Cleverly meeting with Mrs McDonald, Mr Martin said: “We certainly got no heads-up in relation to that at all, and I think it needs to be stated.

“I would have had no difficulty that Mary Lou McDonald was at that meeting, but that’s a matter for the Foreign Secretary.”

Brexit
Tanaiste and Minister for Foreign Affairs Micheal Martin arrives to speak to media as he leaves Hillsborough Castle after a meeting with Northern Ireland Secretary Chris Heaton-Harris (Brian Lawless/PA)

Hopes of a deal over the contentious protocol were raised this week when the EU and UK reached agreement on sharing customs data.

Mr Heaton-Harris said: “There has been a tiny bit of progress made in talks with the European Union.

“There is still a way to go, but we are talking in good faith, and as I stand here now there are talks going on, so let’s see where they get to.

“We have another assessment next Monday where I will be with the Foreign Secretary and Maros Sefcovic going through the progress that has been made this week.”

Mrs McDonald said her party had a “very constructive” meeting with Taoiseach Mr Varadkar in Belfast.

“We have reflected our absolute determination that government must be restored here in the north … it’s unacceptable that we stagger on without an executive,” she told media.

“We have also shared our strong view that a deal on the protocol is possible … and we believe that the window we now have has to be grasped with both hands.”

Brexit
DUP leader Sir Jeffrey Donaldson in Belfast to discuss the impact of the Northern Ireland Protocol with Foreign Secretary James Cleverly on Wednesday (Peter Morrison/PA)

But DUP leader Sir Jeffrey Donaldson said he believed a deal was still some way off.

He told the BBC: “At the moment, while some progress has been made on some technical issues, there are major political issues in those negotiations that have not yet been addressed.

“I don’t think we are anywhere close to a deal.

“That was clear yesterday from James Cleverly’s report to the political parties that we aren’t close to a deal at this stage.

“There is still a lot of ground to be covered before we get to that point.”

The protocol has become a contentious political issue, with the DUP refusing to engage with the powersharing institutions until it is dramatically altered or removed.

Unionists oppose the trade barriers it has created between Northern Ireland and the rest of the UK.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]
Tags

Most Read

1
Dundee mum fintry sex assault
Dundee mum left ‘numb’ after violent sexual assault by balaclava-clad man
2
United fans at Easter Road last term. Image: SNS
Dundee United set for sell-out Easter Road following as young duo head out on…
3
The unfinished extension of the home in Dunblane.
Couple who lost £55k when Crieff building firm went bust angry at director’s new…
4
The Crags Hotel in Callander.
Jobs lost after closure of two Perthshire hotels
5
Paul Wilson. Image: Facebook/ Maximum Exposure.
Fife butcher jailed for child sex messages after vigilante group’s Dundee park sting
6
Gourlay Street, Kirkcaldy, where a body was found.
Body of man, 32, found in Kirkcaldy woodland
7
St Johnstone fans at Pittodrie. Image: SNS.
PODCAST: St Johnstone fan fury needs nipped in bud, Tony Watt looks like moving…
8
Chantelle Cox, 25, has reached her crowdfunding goal.
Dundee mum who had leg amputated due to cancer reaches £10k goal for ‘dream’…
9
Ryan Gilmartin was sentenced at Forfar Sheriff Court for creating havoc on Arbroath's streets.
Armed police sealed off Arbroath street during flat siege
10
William Smith has been jailed. Image: Police Scotland.
‘Depraved’ Tayside pensioner filmed children on spy cam and made sick images

More from The Courier

Arbroath weren't happy with the penalty call for this challenge on Ayr United star Jayden Mitchell-Lawson. Image: SNS
Arbroath No.2 Ian Campbell brands Ayr penalty call 'a joke' and questions decision to…
Dunfermline assistant Dave Mackay with manager James McPake. Image: Dunfermline Athletic/Craig Brown.
Dave Mackay praises 'spot on' attitude of Dunfermline squad after Pars blow away Peterhead
Fox was gutted with a dramatic finale. Image: SNS
Dylan Levitt and Tony Watt absences explained as Liam Fox laments 'sore one' for…
St Johnstone Manager Callum Davidson. Image: SNS.
St Johnstone have 'let the supporters down', says Callum Davidson after loss to Livingston
Nisbet strikes late on. Image: SNS
Dundee United verdict: Player ratings, star man and key moments as Kevin Nisbet breaks…
Stephen Kelly celebrates the first of his goals. Image: SNS.
St Johnstone verdict: Dark cloud hanging over McDiarmid Park with 4-2 loss to Livingston…
Rab has been watching cartoons.
RAB MCNEIL: I like cartoons, they are colourful, clear and simple
Now is the time to start winter pruning.
GINGER GAIRDNER: I forget many things, but I won't forget the pruning
The Pars players celebrate. Image: SNS.
Dunfermline v Peterhead verdict: Key moments, player ratings and star man as Pars run…
Sean Adarkwa celebrates the Arbroath equaliser v Ayr United. Image: SNS
Ayr United v Arbroath: Key moments as Dick Campbell sees red while battling Lichties…

Editor's Picks