Politics

UK criticises China for ‘systematically eroding’ Hong Kong’s freedoms

By Press Association
January 12 2023, 1.25pm
Hong Kong was handed to China 25 years ago (Anthony Devlin/PA)
Hong Kong was handed to China 25 years ago (Anthony Devlin/PA)

The UK has criticised the Chinese government for “systematically eroding” the freedoms of the people of Hong Kong and “undermining” the autonomy of the former British colony.

In its latest six-monthly report on Hong Kong, published on Thursday, the Government condemned the “pervasive, chilling effect” of the national security law imposed by Beijing in 2020 following mass protests in the city.

Foreign Secretary James Cleverly said in the foreword: “Freedoms are being systematically eroded by Beijing on multiple fronts, tightening the restrictions on the lives of ordinary Hong Kongers.

“The authorities continue to crack down on free speech, the free press, and free assembly. Individuals and civil society groups are censoring themselves, and most independent news outlets have been forced to close.”

Hong Kong was handed over from the UK to China in 1997 with a promise by Beijing to keep Western-style liberties under a “one country, two systems” framework.

China had a duty to uphold Hong Kong’s high degree of autonomy and rights and freedoms under the terms of the legally binding Joint Declaration, signed in 1984.

But Mr Cleverly said “there is no doubt that China is failing to comply” with the agreement.

“Hong Kong’s rights and freedoms have been sacrificed to facilitate greater control by Beijing, undermining Hong Kong’s autonomy. China is diminishing the way of life promised to Hong Kong 25 years ago.”

The Foreign Secretary also noted the detention by Hong Kong authorities of dissenters, including high-profile pro-democracy figures such as Jimmy Lai.

Foreign Office minister Anne-Marie Trevelyan met the legal team of the jailed media mogul earlier this week to discuss the dual national’s situation.

It comes after his lawyers asked for an urgent meeting with Prime Minister Rishi Sunak, with his representatives keen for Britain to step in.

Mr Lai founded Hong Kong’s now-defunct Apple Daily newspaper but was arrested in 2020 during a crackdown on the city’s pro-democracy movement.

The Hong Kong and British citizen is fighting collusion charges under a Beijing-imposed national security law, and could face up to life in prison if convicted.

