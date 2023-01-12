Refugee returned to Kyiv for treatment due to wait for GP, Sturgeon told

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Refugee returned to Kyiv for treatment due to wait for GP, Sturgeon told

By Press Association
January 12 2023, 1.47pm
MSPs heard a Ukrainian refugee returned to Kyiv for treatment rather than wait for help on the NHS (PA)
MSPs heard a Ukrainian refugee returned to Kyiv for treatment rather than wait for help on the NHS (PA)

A Ukrainian refugee returned to Kyiv for treatment because the wait to see a GP in Scotland was so long, MSPs have heard.

Scottish Liberal Democrat leader Alex Cole-Hamilton raised the woman’s case as he challenged Nicola Sturgeon on the state of the health service during First Minister’s Questions on Thursday.

He said that last year, one in six people who were not able to secure a GP appointment carried out a procedure on themselves or had someone else do it.

Mr Cole-Hamilton said: “Maria is 22 years old. She is a Ukrainian refugee who has been living in Scotland since the summer.

“She suffers from a hormonal thyroid condition which requires regular testing and treatment.

“But when she presented to her new GP, she faced an unexpected dilemma.

“The wait was so long that it actually made more sense for her to risk travelling back to a war zone to see her doctor in Kyiv, and so she did.

“The air raid sirens, the drone strikes and the cruise missile attacks of the Ukrainian capital were less daunting to Maria than the wait for treatment on Scotland’s NHS. That is appalling.

“These are the risks that people are taking for the sake of their health, and all for the want of basic access to primary care.

Nicola Sturgeon
First Minister Nicola Sturgeon said the Government is working to address issues in the NHS (Jane Barlow/PA)

“Can I ask the First Minister, is she embarrassed by this?”

Ms Sturgeon said she did not know the specifics of the case Mr Cole-Hamilton was referring to.

She added: “We again continue to support general practice.

“There are more GPs per head of population in Scotland than anywhere else in the UK – 83 GPs per 100,000 population here compared to 63 in England, 63 in Wales, 75 in Northern Ireland.”

A further 3,000 staff have been recruited for wider multi-disciplinary teams in primary care, she said.

The First Minister continued: “Access to GPs like access to other areas of the health service right now is challenging – and very challenging for some patients – and we continue to work to address that.”

