University access figures are positive for pupils in deprived areas – Sturgeon

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Politics

University access figures are positive for pupils in deprived areas – Sturgeon

By Press Association
January 12 2023, 2.07pm
Labour claimed ordinary Scots are being overlooked (PA)
Labour claimed ordinary Scots are being overlooked (PA)

Nicola Sturgeon has hit back at claims that university “doors are closed” for the least deprived pupils in Scotland.

Labour’s Michael Marra told the First Minister that the system is “broken” for ordinary pupils.

It comes as figures obtained by Mr Marra, a North East MSP and Labour’s education spokesman, revealed pupils from the most deprived backgrounds and underperforming schools were accepted to Edinburgh University over their more affluent peers.

Ms Sturgeon cited her own “working class background” and said the figures are a “positive story” for the most deprived Scots.

Pupils who fall into a “widening access” category – from the top 40% deprived areas – are prioritised for admission to Scottish universities, while refugees, care-experienced pupils or those from the top 20% areas of deprivation are effectively guaranteed a place.

Scottish Parliamentary Elections 2021
Michael Marra said the system is ‘broken’ (Fraser Bremner/Scottish Daily Mail/PA)

The pupils were prioritised for courses such as law, business, English and psychology, according to The Scotsman.

Of the 1,200 Scots who applied to study law at the university, 659 were flagged as widening access, compared to 555 unassigned applicants.

Some 170 students from deprived backgrounds were subsequently offered a place, while no student without a widening access category was admitted.

Seventy-two foreign students were accepted to study law, alongside 19 from the rest of the UK.

Mr Marra quizzed Ms Sturgeon on the statistics during First Minister’s Questions on Thursday.

He said the “doors are closed” for Scottish pupils from “ordinary families and the average school”.

He added that “for 440 years, the university has admitted among the best and brightest of Scotland” who “worked hard and gained entry to study law” in Edinburgh.

“With funding frozen for 13 years and the SNP’s cap on Scottish students, the historic premise of a Scottish education is broken,” he said.

Nicola Sturgeon
First Minister Nicola Sturgeon said the figures are a ‘positive story’ for pupils in deprived areas (Jane Barlow/PA)

But the First Minister said she was “gobsmacked” at the question, as the number of 18-year-olds from the most deprived areas securing university places had increased by 31%, and by 4% for all age groups, since 2019.

Ms Sturgeon, a law graduate from Glasgow University, attended Greenwood Academy in Dreghorn – a state school in North Ayrshire – from 1982 to 1988.

She said: “The data provides a really, really positive story for those applying from deprived areas.

“In my earlier days as First Minister, I used to be regularly criticised for the fact that there were too few young people from deprived communities going to universities.

“Now I appear to be being criticised for the fact that there are too many going to university.

“I don’t come from a deprived background. I come from a working class background – I went to a state school.

“When I studied law at Glasgow University, I was very much in the minority.

“I think it’s really good news within a context of a record number of young Scots at university, that we’re seeing more from the most deprived areas going to our universities.”

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]
Tags

Most Read

1
Dundee mum fintry sex assault
Dundee mum left ‘numb’ after violent sexual assault by balaclava-clad man
2
United fans at Easter Road last term. Image: SNS
Dundee United set for sell-out Easter Road following as young duo head out on…
3
The unfinished extension of the home in Dunblane.
Couple who lost £55k when Crieff building firm went bust angry at director’s new…
4
The Crags Hotel in Callander.
Jobs lost after closure of two Perthshire hotels
5
Paul Wilson. Image: Facebook/ Maximum Exposure.
Fife butcher jailed for child sex messages after vigilante group’s Dundee park sting
6
Gourlay Street, Kirkcaldy, where a body was found.
Body of man, 32, found in Kirkcaldy woodland
7
St Johnstone fans at Pittodrie. Image: SNS.
PODCAST: St Johnstone fan fury needs nipped in bud, Tony Watt looks like moving…
8
Chantelle Cox, 25, has reached her crowdfunding goal.
Dundee mum who had leg amputated due to cancer reaches £10k goal for ‘dream’…
9
Ryan Gilmartin was sentenced at Forfar Sheriff Court for creating havoc on Arbroath's streets.
Armed police sealed off Arbroath street during flat siege
10
William Smith has been jailed. Image: Police Scotland.
‘Depraved’ Tayside pensioner filmed children on spy cam and made sick images

More from The Courier

Arbroath weren't happy with the penalty call for this challenge on Ayr United star Jayden Mitchell-Lawson. Image: SNS
Arbroath No.2 Ian Campbell brands Ayr penalty call 'a joke' and questions decision to…
Dunfermline assistant Dave Mackay with manager James McPake. Image: Dunfermline Athletic/Craig Brown.
Dave Mackay praises 'spot on' attitude of Dunfermline squad after Pars blow away Peterhead
Fox was gutted with a dramatic finale. Image: SNS
Dylan Levitt and Tony Watt absences explained as Liam Fox laments 'sore one' for…
St Johnstone Manager Callum Davidson. Image: SNS.
St Johnstone have 'let the supporters down', says Callum Davidson after loss to Livingston
Nisbet strikes late on. Image: SNS
Dundee United verdict: Player ratings, star man and key moments as Kevin Nisbet breaks…
Stephen Kelly celebrates the first of his goals. Image: SNS.
St Johnstone verdict: Dark cloud hanging over McDiarmid Park with 4-2 loss to Livingston…
Rab has been watching cartoons.
RAB MCNEIL: I like cartoons, they are colourful, clear and simple
Now is the time to start winter pruning.
GINGER GAIRDNER: I forget many things, but I won't forget the pruning
The Pars players celebrate. Image: SNS.
Dunfermline v Peterhead verdict: Key moments, player ratings and star man as Pars run…
Sean Adarkwa celebrates the Arbroath equaliser v Ayr United. Image: SNS
Ayr United v Arbroath: Key moments as Dick Campbell sees red while battling Lichties…

Editor's Picks