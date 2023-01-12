University access figures are positive for pupils in deprived areas – Sturgeon

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Nicola Sturgeon has hit back at claims that university “doors are closed” for the least deprived pupils in Scotland.

Labour’s Michael Marra told the First Minister that the system is “broken” for ordinary pupils.

It comes as figures obtained by Mr Marra, a North East MSP and Labour’s education spokesman, revealed pupils from the most deprived backgrounds and underperforming schools were accepted to Edinburgh University over their more affluent peers.

Ms Sturgeon cited her own “working class background” and said the figures are a “positive story” for the most deprived Scots.

Pupils who fall into a “widening access” category – from the top 40% deprived areas – are prioritised for admission to Scottish universities, while refugees, care-experienced pupils or those from the top 20% areas of deprivation are effectively guaranteed a place.

Michael Marra said the system is ‘broken’ (Fraser Bremner/Scottish Daily Mail/PA)

The pupils were prioritised for courses such as law, business, English and psychology, according to The Scotsman.

Of the 1,200 Scots who applied to study law at the university, 659 were flagged as widening access, compared to 555 unassigned applicants.

Some 170 students from deprived backgrounds were subsequently offered a place, while no student without a widening access category was admitted.

Seventy-two foreign students were accepted to study law, alongside 19 from the rest of the UK.

Mr Marra quizzed Ms Sturgeon on the statistics during First Minister’s Questions on Thursday.

He said the “doors are closed” for Scottish pupils from “ordinary families and the average school”.

He added that “for 440 years, the university has admitted among the best and brightest of Scotland” who “worked hard and gained entry to study law” in Edinburgh.

“With funding frozen for 13 years and the SNP’s cap on Scottish students, the historic premise of a Scottish education is broken,” he said.

First Minister Nicola Sturgeon said the figures are a ‘positive story’ for pupils in deprived areas (Jane Barlow/PA)

But the First Minister said she was “gobsmacked” at the question, as the number of 18-year-olds from the most deprived areas securing university places had increased by 31%, and by 4% for all age groups, since 2019.

Ms Sturgeon, a law graduate from Glasgow University, attended Greenwood Academy in Dreghorn – a state school in North Ayrshire – from 1982 to 1988.

She said: “The data provides a really, really positive story for those applying from deprived areas.

“In my earlier days as First Minister, I used to be regularly criticised for the fact that there were too few young people from deprived communities going to universities.

“Now I appear to be being criticised for the fact that there are too many going to university.

“I don’t come from a deprived background. I come from a working class background – I went to a state school.

“When I studied law at Glasgow University, I was very much in the minority.

“I think it’s really good news within a context of a record number of young Scots at university, that we’re seeing more from the most deprived areas going to our universities.”