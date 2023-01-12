Too many patients waiting too long for NHS care, Sturgeon tells MSPs

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Too many patients waiting too long for NHS care, Sturgeon tells MSPs

By Press Association
January 12 2023, 2.09pm Updated: January 12 2023, 2.38pm
Nicola Sturgeon acknowledged many patients are waiting too long for NHS treatment (PA)
Too many patients are having to wait too long for care in the NHS, Nicola Sturgeon conceded, as she was told how an 80-year-old man waited more than 12 hours for an ambulance after breaking his neck on Hogmanay.

Scottish Conservative leader Douglas Ross used the case of the un-named patient as he called on the First Minister to sack Health Secretary Humza Yousaf “for the good of Scotland”.

Speaking about the Health Secretary, the Tory said: “His failures are creating risks to lives across the country.

“Scotland’s Health Secretary is making the situation worse, not better.”

During First Minister’s Questions on Thursday, he told how the man’s family had made seven 999 emergency calls as they waited more than 12 hours for help to arrive.

Nicola Sturgeon
First Minister Nicola Sturgeon conceded that too many patients are waiting too long for treatment (Jane Barlow/PA)

Mr Ross said: “On Hogmanay, a family visited their 80-year-old uncle. He’s had major heart surgery, hip operations and often struggles to breathe.

“When they arrived they discovered he had fallen and broken his neck. The family dialled 999 seven times and it took more than 12-and-a-half hours for the ambulance to arrive.

“Seven emergency calls, 12-and-a-half hours, for an 80-year-old who had broken their neck.

“His niece told us ‘the ambulance crews were brilliant, but we are disgusted at what our uncle has been put through’.

“This dire situation confirms yet again that this Health Secretary and this Government are not on top of this crisis.”

Ms Sturgeon told him: “There are too many patients right now waiting too long for treatment.”

She said she is working “every single day” with the Health Secretary to “take the actions that are necessary to support our NHS during these very difficult times”.

She also voiced hope that pressure on the NHS caused by rising Covid and flu cases would “abate over the weeks to come”.

Douglas Ross called on the First Minister to sack her Health Secretary ‘for the good of Scotland’ (Jane Barlow/PA)

Ms Sturgeon said: “The vast majority of patients in this country, even during these extremely difficult times, get excellent care on our National Health Service and that is down to the dedication of those who work in it.

“That is why they have my grateful thanks each and every single day.”

The First Minister denied reports that nurses in NHS Greater Glasgow and Clyde – Scotland’s largest health board – are being asked to work 24-hour shifts.

Ms Sturgeon said NHS bosses in the region had announced on Wednesday that some elective surgeries are being postponed to “prioritise urgent treatment and cancer care”.

She insisted it is “inaccurate and misleading” to suggest staff are being asked to work for 24 hours.

“I would not expect any health board to request any member of staff to do that,” the First Minister said.

However, she told MSPs that NHS workers are “struggling” due to “unprecedented pressure”.

Ms Sturgeon said: “Staff across the National Health Service in Scotland, indeed staff across the National Health Services in England, Wales and Northern Ireland, are struggling right now.

Anas Sarwar
Anas Sarwar said the NHS is broken (PA)

“They are doing an extraordinary and magnificent job and my heartfelt thanks go to all of them.”

Scottish Labour leader Anas Sarwar also attacked the SNP’s record on the NHS, saying it is a crisis “15 years in the making”.

He said waiting lists in Scotland’s NHS are at their highest-ever level, with record levels of delayed discharge causing 58,501 bed days to be lost as a result.

Mr Sarwar said: “After 15 years of the SNP, our NHS is broken and the system is failing.

“Staff are being asked to do the impossible and patients are being asked to accept the unacceptable.”

Ms Sturgeon said “of course” there were challenges in the health service before Covid, but she stressed there are now almost 30,000 more staff working for the NHS in Scotland than when the SNP took office in 2007.

She added: “We will continue to work with, listen to, those on the front line of our NHS as we continue to strive to give them fair pay increases, and as we continue to support them to deliver excellent care.”

