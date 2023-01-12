MSPs open inquiry into Government’s actions on long Covid

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

A Holyrood committee has launched an inquiry into the Scottish Government’s actions on long Covid.

Around 187,000 people in Scotland are estimated to have self-reported long Covid, some 3.5% of the population.

The Covid-19 Recovery Committee’s inquiry will focus on three themes: awareness, therapy and research of long Covid.

MSPs heard from a number of people who suffer from the condition during an informal discussion at Holyrood on Thursday.

One was David Broadfoot, 58, from Falkirk.

He told the PA news agency that his symptoms of long Covid had led him to collapse at his work at the Alexander Dennis bus plant.

He said: “By the end of the year (2020) I was starting to feel really ill with different problems.

“Headaches, lung function problems. Palpitations, sweating, body temperature changes.”

Mr Broadfoot said he still experiences “ice-pick headaches” which make life difficult.

He said: “My life has totally changed from where I was pre-Covid.

“I can’t do the things I used to do. It makes you angry.

“Through two generous ladies we’ve now got a small local Covid group going.

Committee convener Siobhan Brown said thousands of people are affected (Scottish Parliament/PA)

“One of the gentlemen said it’s like you’re grieving for something that you had and you’ve lost it.”

Mr Broadfoot said long Covid means he can no longer go for long walks with his dog and enjoy cycling.

He said he hopes there will be more specialist treatment for the condition in Scotland.

Commenting at the inquiry launch, committee convener Siobhian Brown said: “Thousands of people across Scotland are currently living with long Covid and post-Covid syndrome, which can be debilitating for many people, impacting on their ability to work, study or provide care for family members.

“The committee is interested to hear views on whether there is adequate awareness of the condition, readily available help and advice for those impacted, as well as ongoing research into long Covid, to support individuals’ recovery and also Scotland’s recovery from the long reach of the Covid-19 pandemic.

“Our inquiry will look to speak directly to those impacted by long Covid over the coming weeks and take evidence on what additional steps the Scottish Government could take to support those living with the condition.”