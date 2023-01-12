Starmer puts pressure on Sunak to resolve Northern Ireland Protocol issues

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Starmer puts pressure on Sunak to resolve Northern Ireland Protocol issues

By Press Association
January 12 2023, 10.33pm
Sir Keir Starmer attended a Brexit Business Working Group breakfast at KPMG offices in Belfast on Thursday (Liam McBurney/PA)
Rishi Sunak must stand up to the “Brexit purity cult” of Eurosceptics on the Tory benches to find a solution to the Northern Ireland Protocol issues, Sir Keir Starmer will say.

The Labour leader will use a speech in Belfast to urge the Prime Minister to take on the European Research Group (ERG) in order to resolve the issues over Northern Ireland’s post-Brexit trading arrangements.

Sir Keir will say he will offer “political cover” at Westminster if Mr Sunak can deliver an agreement with the European Union which is in the national interest.

“The time for action on the protocol is now. The time to stand up to the ERG is now,” Sir Keir will say on Friday.

“The time to put Northern Ireland above a Brexit purity cult, which can never be satisfied – is now.”

There was a “small window of opportunity” to resolve the issue before the 25th anniversary of the Good Friday Agreement in April.

“We’ve got to use the anniversary to fix minds, get the country and its political process moving forward again – deliver for the people of Northern Ireland,” he will say.

Sir Keir Starmer, centre, visited Parliament Buildings in Stormont on Thursday (Liam McBurney/PA)

Any deal seen as conceding too much to Brussels could trigger a revolt on the Tory benches, but Sir Keir will offer Labour support to Mr Sunak.

“Whatever political cover you need, whatever mechanism in Westminster you require, if it delivers for our national interest and the people of Northern Ireland, we will support you,” he will say in the speech at Queen’s University.

The Labour leader will call on the Prime Minister to recognise the mistakes made by some Tory ministers who had viewed the Irish government as “adversaries” on Brexit.

“That has damaged the political process here in Northern Ireland – no question. And it’s certainly not the spirit of 1998.”

The Northern Ireland Protocol was agreed by then-prime minister Boris Johnson to avoid a hard border with Ireland but the DUP is refusing to engage with the powersharing institutions until it is dramatically altered or removed.

Brexit
Sir Keir Starmer met leaders of Northern Ireland’s parties on Thursday (Liam McBurney/PA)

Unionists oppose the trade barriers it has created between Northern Ireland and the rest of the UK.

Labour has suggested a new veterinary agreement for trade in agricultural products between the UK and EU, which it claims would eliminate many of the checks, while a trusted trader scheme could also avoid some bureaucracy.

Sir Keir will also use the speech to hail the Good Friday Agreement as ”the greatest achievement of the Labour Party in my lifetime, without question”.

“But of course, the real achievements – the real pride – belongs to the people and communities here in Northern Ireland,” he will say.

