TUC leader urges Government to come clean on ‘spiteful’ minimum service Bill

By Press Association
January 13 2023, 11.59am
New TUC General Secretary Paul Nowak speaks out against new strike law (Stefan Rousseua/PA)
New TUC General Secretary Paul Nowak speaks out against new strike law (Stefan Rousseua/PA)

The new head of the TUC has urged the Government to come clean about the “spiteful and draconian” nature of proposed legislation on minimum service levels during strikes.

General secretary Paul Nowak accused ministers of “going back to the 1980s” by confronting unions rather than trying to resolve the disputes, which has led to the biggest outbreak of industrial action in a generation.

Mr Nowak said the proposed Bill, which receives its second reading in Parliament on Monday, would mean that when workers democratically voted to strike, they could be forced to work and sacked if they did not comply.

“This is a naked power grab that will severely restrict the fundamental right to strike – no matter how ministers try and spin it,” he said.

“The Government’s own impact assessment says this Bill will poison industrial relations, lengthening disputes and ultimately leading to more frequent industrial action.”

Mr Nowak told the PA news agency that the cumulative effect of the Bill would mean the UK Government was in breach of international law.

“The proposals are likely to be unworkable, so why is the Government wasting time and energy on going back to a 1980s playbook rather than trying to resolve disputes?”

Mr Nowak said Business Secretary Grant Shapps, who launched the planned new law earlier this week, could not guarantee that workers would not be sacked if minimum service levels were not introduced during strikes.

“He is being disingenuous at best. The Government has gone from clapping paramedics to sacking them.”

Mr Nowak said the Government was trying to “rush through” the Bill but he believes it will come under detailed scrutiny in the House of Lords which could hold it up.

INDUSTRY Strikes
(PA Graphics)

He revealed that more than 100,000 people had already signed a petition in opposition to the Bill, while the TUC is holding a series of protests across the country on February 1, the day 100,000 civil servants are due to go on strike in one of many disputes with the Government over pay and staffing.

Mr Nowak said the biggest threat to public safety is the staffing crisis in public services, adding that the Government’s “mismanagement” is driving away dedicated key workers.

“The Chancellor and Prime Minister are the key to unlocking the disputes, but they have been invisible.

“It’s good that meetings are taking place, but ministers’ hands are being tied by the Treasury and Number 10.”

The Government insists it is “fair and reasonable” to guarantee a minimum level of services during industrial action.

