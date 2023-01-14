PM orders British international diplomatic blitz to secure weapons for Ukraine

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
PM orders British international diplomatic blitz to secure weapons for Ukraine

By Press Association
January 14 2023, 10.33pm
Rishi Sunak will send cabinet ministers on a diplomatic mission in a bid to help Ukraine push Russia back (Ukrainian Presidential Press Office/PA)
Rishi Sunak will send cabinet ministers on a diplomatic mission in a bid to help Ukraine push Russia back (Ukrainian Presidential Press Office/PA)

The Prime Minister will deploy his ministers on an international diplomatic blitz to galvanise support for Ukraine after agreeing to provide British tanks to Kyiv.

Rishi Sunak signed-off on sending British Army Challenger 2 main battle tanks to the front line in eastern Europe during a phone call with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky on Saturday.

Downing Street has since confirmed that 14 tanks will be handed over as part of the agreement and around 30 AS90s — large, self-propelled guns operated by five gunners — are expected to follow.

Mr Sunak has also asked the Foreign Secretary and Defence Secretary to meet with allies across the globe in a bid to encourage them to follow suit in providing Ukraine with support in the battle against Russia.

Russian invasion of Ukraine
Britain will send 14 Challenger 2 tanks to Ukraine (LCpl Spencer/Ministry of Defence/Crown Copyright)

No 10 said the Challenger 2 tanks pledge represented a “gear change in the UK’s support” for Kyiv.

The training in Britain of Ukrainian Armed Forces on how to use the tanks and AS90 guns will start in the coming days.

Mr Zelensky, writing on Twitter, said the move would “not only strengthen us on the battlefield, but also send the right signal to other partners”.

Officials said the decision to embark on a global diplomatic flurry was taken after the Prime Minister “analysed the military picture”.

He is said to have concluded that Ukraine would need early assistance if it was to push Russia back following President Vladimir Putin’s stalled and protracted invasion.

It comes amid reports that both Kyiv and Moscow are gearing up for a spring offensive when the weather is warmer.

Downing Street said Mr Sunak recognises that a “long and static war only serves Russia’s ends”.

A No 10 spokeswoman said: “As the people of Ukraine approach their second year living under relentless Russian bombardment, the Prime Minister is dedicated to ensuring Ukraine wins this war.

“Alongside his closest military advisors, he has analysed the military picture, looked at the strategic impact of the UK’s support and identified a window where he thinks the UK and its allies can have maximum impact.

“The Prime Minister is clear that a long and static war only serves Russia’s ends.

“That’s why he and his ministers will be speaking to our allies across the world in the days and weeks ahead to ramp up pressure on Putin and secure a better future for Ukraine.”

Brexit
Foreign Secretary James Cleverly will fly to the US and Canada to meet with allies (Peter Morrison/PA)

According to No 10 officials, UK defence and security experts believe a window of opportunity has opened up, with Russia on the backfoot due to resupply issues and plummeting troop morale.

That analysis encouraged the Prime Minister to use the coming days to try and persuade allies to deploy their planned support for this year “as soon as possible” in order to have “maximum impact”, the officials said.

Mr Sunak will send Foreign Secretary James Cleverly to the US and Canada next week to work together on “galvanising further international action” in support of Kyiv.

Defence Secretary Ben Wallace, after setting out the UK’s latest military support to Mr Zelensky’s forces in the Commons on Monday, is set to meet Nato allies in Estonia and Germany.

The British diplomatic efforts come as the Ukraine-Russia conflict approaches its first anniversary.

Responding the Mr Sunak’s decision to send tanks to the battlefield, the Russian embassy in the UK said it would “generate more casualties, including among the civilian population”.

The comments come despite the targeting of civilian infrastructure by the Kremlin’s military during the conflict and allegations of human rights abuses in Russian-captured areas.

The embassy said the Challenger 2 tanks would “become legitimate large-scale targets for the Russian forces”.

