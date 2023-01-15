Quarter of calls to 101 police service disconnected, figures show

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Politics

Quarter of calls to 101 police service disconnected, figures show

By Press Association
January 15 2023, 12.03am
More than 200,000 calls to Police Scotland’s 101 service were disconnected (Andrew Milligan/PA)
More than 200,000 calls to Police Scotland’s 101 service were disconnected (Andrew Milligan/PA)

Scottish Labour has claimed Scots are being “put in danger” as figures revealed almost a quarter of 101 calls to police were disconnected in the first seven months of 2022.

Figures released by Police Scotland show 216,979 calls to the non-emergency number went unanswered between January and July.

It equates to an average of 30,997 calls disconnected each month.

A total of 876,144 calls were received in the seven-month period, meaning 24.8% of all calls were disconnected.

The data also reveals the longest waits to speak to a police operator during the time period, with several waiting more than one hour to be answered.

In July, the longest wait was more than one hour and 40 minutes, according to the data.

Pauline McNeill, Scottish Labour’s justice spokeswoman, criticised the figures as she condemned the Scottish Government’s budget cuts to the police force.

The Scottish Police Authority, which funds Police Scotland, was allocated £1.449 billion in the 2023/24 budget.

Chief Constable Sir Iain Livingstone has warned “hard choices” still lie ahead – despite the budget’s improvement on a flat-cash settlement of £1.2 billion for the next five years.

He said it could lead to cuts to the workforce and vital services.

Ms McNeill warned thousands more Scots could have their calls left unanswered by the force if cuts to the workforce go ahead.

She said: “That over 216,979 Scots have been left hanging on the telephone by 101 services is deeply worrying.

“People do not call the police for trivial matters, in fact the 101 service protects the 999 service.

New Police Scotland officers
Police Scotland Chief Constable Sir Iain Livingstone has warned of hard choices following the force’s budget allocation (Robert Perry/PA)

“With a quarter of all calls abandoned, we have to find out why so many calls were disconnected.

“The safety of the people of Scotland is of paramount importance and the fundamental duty of Police Scotland. People must have confidence when they turn to 101 that it will be answered.

“It is clear that the planned SNP cuts to police services risks fanning the flames of this problem and making life harder for police workers and officers across Scotland.

“More cuts will only impair Police Scotland’s ability to protect the people of Scotland and put people in danger.

“Scottish Labour will continue to fight for Scotland’s police services, for jobs and to keep Scots safe.”

A Scottish Government spokesman said: “Police Scotland’s call handlers continue to work hard to ensure that calls to the service are answered as quickly and as safely as possible.

“The 101 service is for non-emergency issues and callers are advised of other ways to contact Police Scotland, including online, while on the phone.

“We have invested over £11.6 billion in policing since Police Scotland was created in 2013 and will invest a further £1.45 billion in 2023-24, an increase of 6.3%.”

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]
Tags

Most Read

1
Dundee mum fintry sex assault
Dundee mum left ‘numb’ after violent sexual assault by balaclava-clad man
2
United fans at Easter Road last term. Image: SNS
Dundee United set for sell-out Easter Road following as young duo head out on…
3
The unfinished extension of the home in Dunblane.
Couple who lost £55k when Crieff building firm went bust angry at director’s new…
4
The Crags Hotel in Callander.
Jobs lost after closure of two Perthshire hotels
5
Paul Wilson. Image: Facebook/ Maximum Exposure.
Fife butcher jailed for child sex messages after vigilante group’s Dundee park sting
6
Gourlay Street, Kirkcaldy, where a body was found.
Body of man, 32, found in Kirkcaldy woodland
7
St Johnstone fans at Pittodrie. Image: SNS.
PODCAST: St Johnstone fan fury needs nipped in bud, Tony Watt looks like moving…
8
Chantelle Cox, 25, has reached her crowdfunding goal.
Dundee mum who had leg amputated due to cancer reaches £10k goal for ‘dream’…
9
Ryan Gilmartin was sentenced at Forfar Sheriff Court for creating havoc on Arbroath's streets.
Armed police sealed off Arbroath street during flat siege
10
William Smith has been jailed. Image: Police Scotland.
‘Depraved’ Tayside pensioner filmed children on spy cam and made sick images

More from The Courier

Sarah Rankin's haggis Scotch egg.
Sarah Rankin's Scottish Larder: Putting fizz into new year of food surprises plus Scotch…
Drambuie Cranachan Cheesecake
Sweet treats: Tuck into this Drambuie cranachan cheesecake this Burns Night
North East MSP Mercedes Villalba. Image: Scottish Parliament
Demand for unspent hardship fund to go to poverty-stricken tenants in Dundee and Angus
Arbroath weren't happy with the penalty call for this challenge on Ayr United star Jayden Mitchell-Lawson. Image: SNS
Arbroath No.2 Ian Campbell brands Ayr penalty call 'a joke' and questions decision to…
Dunfermline assistant Dave Mackay with manager James McPake. Image: Dunfermline Athletic/Craig Brown.
Dave Mackay praises 'spot on' attitude of Dunfermline squad after Pars blow away Peterhead
Fox was gutted with a dramatic finale. Image: SNS
Dylan Levitt and Tony Watt absences explained as Liam Fox laments 'sore one' for…
St Johnstone Manager Callum Davidson. Image: SNS.
St Johnstone have 'let the supporters down', says Callum Davidson after loss to Livingston
Nisbet strikes late on. Image: SNS
Dundee United verdict: Player ratings, star man and key moments as Kevin Nisbet breaks…
Stephen Kelly celebrates the first of his goals. Image: SNS.
St Johnstone verdict: Dark cloud hanging over McDiarmid Park with 4-2 loss to Livingston…
Rab has been watching cartoons.
RAB MCNEIL: I like cartoons, they are colourful, clear and simple

Editor's Picks