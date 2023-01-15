Nurses threaten to double down as NHS strikes reportedly cause Cabinet rift

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Nurses threaten to double down as NHS strikes reportedly cause Cabinet rift

By Press Association
January 15 2023, 2.47am
Nurses in England will stage another two days of walkouts this week following on from their industrial action in December (Jacob King/PA)
Nurses in England will stage another two days of walkouts this week following on from their industrial action in December (Jacob King/PA)

The Health Secretary has reportedly told unions he wants to persuade the Treasury to offer higher pay rises to NHS workers, while nurses have threatened to double down on strike efforts next month.

Unison’s Sara Gorton has revealed that Steve Barclay’s tone has been “very different” in negotiations this week, and he privately told unions he wanted to secure a better pay offer from Number 10, according to The Observer.

Ms Gorton told the newspaper that Mr Barclay had “talked about asking us to help make the case to the Treasury for the investment needed”.

She added that the Health Secretary appeared willing to talk about more pay for this year for all NHS staff except doctors.

The Observer suggested this had opened up a Cabinet split, with Prime Minister Rishi Sunak and Chancellor Jeremy Hunt refusing to move from their stance that the Government cannot make health workers an improved offer.

Meanwhile, the Royal College of Nursing (RCN) has warned that double the number of nurses will be asked to strike in early February in a bid to increase pressure on the Government.

RCN general secretary Pat Cullen described the Prime Minister’s position in their negotiation deadlock as “baffling, reckless and politically ill-considered” as he “appears entirely uninterested in finding a way to stop this”.

This comes as ministers push for new laws requiring minimum levels of service on strike days – legislation which is expected to take around six months to pass through Parliament.

The Strikes (Minimum Service Levels) Bill is due to be considered again by MPs on Monday.

Nurses in England will return to picket lines on Wednesday and Thursday, accusing the Government of having “failed to act” after their historic industrial action in December.

The RCN said that, unlike its action in December which involved around a quarter of hospitals and community teams in England, all trusts in Northern Ireland and all but one health board in Wales, this week’s strikes will take place in England only.

Two more days of strikes are taking place by nurses in England (Peter Powell/PA)
Two more days of strikes are taking place by nurses in England (Peter Powell/PA)

During its action, the union said a “life preserving care model” is in place, meaning areas such as critical care units and chemotherapy services are exempt, while in-patient areas are on night-duty staffing levels.

Civil servants are the latest to join the ranks of striking workers, amid growing industrial unrest which has seen stoppages across the country including by ambulance workers, staff on the railways and Border Force staff.

This week will also see London bus workers at Abellio strike on Monday and Thursday.

North of the border, members of the Educational Institute of Scotland will engage in further strike action this week.

