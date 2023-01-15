Train operators given ‘revised mandate’ for latest union talks, Mark Harper says

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Business & Environment Business

Train operators given ‘revised mandate’ for latest union talks, Mark Harper says

By Press Association
January 15 2023, 11.27am Updated: January 15 2023, 2.23pm
Transport Secretary Mark Harper (James Manning/PA)
Transport Secretary Mark Harper (James Manning/PA)

Train company bosses will be working with a “revised mandate” which could include a better pay offer as they enter the latest round of talks with unions, the Transport Secretary has suggested.

Mark Harper said train operators have been given his “permission” to make a new offer to the trade unions.

The minister claimed he had made sure a “better deal” on pay was available to rail workers, as he continued to make the case for changing operating conditions on the railways.

Mr Harper’s claims come as train operating companies, Network Rail and the trade unions are set to start the next round of talks over pay and conditions on the railways in an attempt to end the ongoing industrial action.

Mr Harper told Sky News: “The train operating companies have got permission from me to make a new offer to rail unions.

“That is what they are going to be doing. That is what I was asked to do, that is my role in the process.

“But it is important now that we give some space for the employers, so that is the train operating companies and Network Rail, to continue having discussions with the RMT to try and reach a conclusion.”

Pressed about whether his role in giving permission meant he had control over the negotiations, Mr Harper said: “They have got a revised mandate to make an offer to the trade unions, to cover both pay and also importantly reform.”

“They will be having those discussions this coming week,” he added.

Reports in the Financial Times newspaper in December suggested ministers have previously intervened to block a higher pay offer to rail workers.

Pressed about whether more money had been offered to the unions, Mr Harper told the BBC: “I made sure after I met the trade union leaders that there was a better deal on the table for rail workers.

“But remember there is another side to it… which is also it is important that we get generational reform both on the maintenance side of the operation for Network Rail but also for the rail companies.

“I want a proper seven-day railway where you don’t have to run a rail service by depending on the goodwill of people turning up on their days off.”

Asked if he was optimistic that industrial action could soon be brought to an end, the minister said: “I hope there will be a deal. I am not going to put an artificial timetable on it. I think as soon as you start putting artificial deadlines on things you tend to end up with a bad deal.”

As nurses meanwhile continue their dispute over pay, the Health Secretary has reportedly told unions he wants to persuade the Treasury to offer higher pay rises to NHS workers, while nurses have threatened to double down on strike efforts next month.

Unison’s Sara Gorton has revealed that Steve Barclay’s tone has been “very different” in negotiations this week, and he privately told unions he wanted to secure a better pay offer from Number 10, according to The Observer.

Ms Gorton told the newspaper that Mr Barclay had “talked about asking us to help make the case to the Treasury for the investment needed”.

She added that the Health Secretary appeared willing to talk about more pay for this year for all NHS staff except doctors.

The Observer suggested this had opened up a Cabinet split, with Prime Minister Rishi Sunak and Chancellor Jeremy Hunt refusing to move from their stance that the Government cannot make health workers an improved offer.

Industrial strike
Health Secretary Steve Barclay (PA)

The Royal College of Nursing (RCN) has warned that double the number of nurses will be asked to strike in early February in a bid to increase pressure on the Government.

This comes as ministers push for new laws requiring minimum levels of service on strike days – legislation which is expected to take around six months to pass through Parliament.

The Strikes (Minimum Service Levels) Bill is due to be considered again by MPs on Monday.

Nurses in England will return to picket lines on Wednesday and Thursday, accusing the Government of having “failed to act” after their historic industrial action in December.

Civil servants are the latest to join the ranks of striking workers, amid growing industrial unrest which has seen stoppages across the country including by ambulance workers, staff on the railways and Border Force employees.

This week will also see London bus workers at Abellio strike on Monday and Thursday.

North of the border, members of the Educational Institute of Scotland will engage in further strike action this week.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

Most Read

1
Stewart Arbuckle assess the damage. Image: Gareth Jennings/DC Thomson.
Couple fear someone will be killed after TENTH car crashes into garden on edge…
2
Fox was gutted with a dramatic finale. Image: SNS
Dylan Levitt and Tony Watt absences explained as Liam Fox laments ‘sore one’ for…
3
Police Scotland have sealed off Kirkton Road in Burntisland. Image: Supplied.
Woman taken to hospital with head injury following Burntisland incident
4
Kinfolk Barbershop Owner Ryan McArtney wears a hair system. Image: Mhairi Edwards/DCThomson.
‘My new hair transformed my life, now I want to help others’ says Dundee…
5
Idling has caused high pollution in areas such as Crieff. Image: Steve MacDougall/DC Thomson
No fines issued for engine idling in Perth and Kinross despite new policy
6
Work will begin on the road on Monday. Image: Google Street View
Drivers warned of two weeks of overnight closures on A92 in north Fife
7
Courier News - Dundee - CR0040545 - Sheanne Mulholland story: Pics of secondary school picket lines at Harris Academy for national teacher strike. Picture shows: teachers picketing at the entrance to Harris Academy, Perth Road, Dundee, 11th January 2023. Kim Cessford / DC Thomson
New teacher strikes: Here’s how Angus, Dundee, Fife and Perth and Kinross schools are…
8
Heather Jordan passed away in October. Image: Kerry Whyte.
Family wants Dundee care home shut down for ‘horrific’ treatment of mum before her…
9
Meggi Lashes owner Meggi Morgan with the new Dundee vending machine. Image: Meggi Lashes.
Meggi Lashes: TikTok star’s new Dundee beauty vending machine
10
How the new Dundee Ford Centre dealership at Baird Avenue could look. Image: Your Ford Centre.
New £4.5m Ford dealership planned for Dundee

More from The Courier

Glenn Middleton has shone in recent months: Image: SNS
Glenn Middleton: I feel grateful to call Dundee United my home
Top tips to improve your mood on Blue Monday
How to beat Blue Monday: Tips to improve your mood and where to find…
Jamie Murphy after scoring to make it 3-1. Image: SNS.
Jamie Murphy: St Johnstone need to make sure Livingston first half was their 'rock…
John and Cynthia Stewart leave Forfar Sheriff Court. Image: DCT Media.
Cruel Angus couple narrowly avoid jail for shocking neglect of pet dog and cats
Ryan Warden
Former boxer blamed 'blows to head' for Dundee police fight challenge
Bus driver shortages are due to cut overtime rates and winter sickness. Broughty Ferry resident Maria Patullo. Image: Joanna Bremner/DC Thomson
Xplore Dundee bosses told to bring back drivers' overtime pay as sickness hits services
Thaw and Cox were saying it with flowers rather than wine when they were reunited for Morse. Image: Shutterstock.
Dundee icon Brian Cox says Inspector Morse got him drunk before he went on…
Energy bills are soaring
Energy crisis hits hardest for 64,000 off-gas Tayside and Fife billpayers
Lundin Links Hotel was one of the biggest deliberate Fife fires
Huge rise in deliberate Fife fires could be linked to school Covid restrictions
NHS Tayside want to clear the Brechin Infirmary site for housing. Image: Paul Reid
Brechin Health Centre 'has room for 3,900 more patients' ahead of infirmary demolition decision

Editor's Picks