MP who watched porn in the Commons considering standing at next election

By Press Association
January 15 2023, 8.07pm
Neil Parish (Conservative Party/PA)
Neil Parish (Conservative Party/PA)

A former MP who quit after admitting watching pornography in the Commons said he is thinking of standing again at the next general election.

Neil Parish resigned from his Tiverton and Honiton seat after declaring that he was the politician who other MPs had spotted watching X-rated material in Parliament.

But in a candid interview, Mr Parish said he feels he has “unfinished business” in Westminster and was considering offering to stand as a Conservative Party candidate once again.

The former Environment, Food and Rural Affairs Select Committee chairman stood down as an MP in April after owning up to viewing adult content while on the green benches.

He said he accidentally viewed an explicit video when browsing for tractors, before later doing so deliberately in the chamber.

Mr Parish, asked by Times Radio whether he would consider standing for election again, said: “Yes at the moment I just don’t want to quite leave it.

“When you leave so suddenly like I had to, there is so much unfinished business.

“Therefore at the moment I don’t really want to leave it there.”

The constituency formerly held by Mr Parish was Tiverton and Honiton, which was snatched by the Liberal Democrats in a June by-election.

The party overturned a Conservative majority of more than 24,000 in a 38-point vote swing.

However, the seat is likely to be carved up under Boundary Commission proposals due to be finalised later this year, with the new-look seat renamed Tiverton and Minehead.

Mr Parish said that new seat “comes very close to my farm” and that he would “very much consider standing there at the next general election”.

The next election has not yet been called, but is due to take place before 2025.

Asked whether he would look to stand as a Tory, he said: “I shall offer my services to the party — whether the party will have me or not is another matter.

Tiverton and Honiton by-election
The Liberal Democrats defeated the Tories in the by-election in Tiverton and Honiton following Neil Parish’s resignation (Andrew Matthews/PA)

“But then I have the option of also standing as an Independent.

“There’s a certain draw for me actually to have a shot as an Independent

“The next general election might be one where people might be looking for something slightly different than all the political parties.”

During the 10-minute interview, Mr Parish admitted to feeling “great regret” at the circumstances of his resignation from Parliament.

Calling it a “terrible mistake”, he added: “The shame of it is that you go out basically being seen as a sleazeball.

“And you can understand why people would think that. So yes, there is shame.

“But once you’ve made a mistake, once you’ve admitted a mistake and once you’ve resigned over it, I think then you do dwell on it for a while, but then, after that, you move on.”

