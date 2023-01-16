‘Gaps remain’ with EU amid hopes of Northern Ireland Protocol breakthrough

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Business & Environment Business

‘Gaps remain’ with EU amid hopes of Northern Ireland Protocol breakthrough

By Press Association
January 16 2023, 1.19pm
Foreign Secretary James Cleverly is meeting Maros Sefcovic on Monday (Jonathan Brady/PA)
Foreign Secretary James Cleverly is meeting Maros Sefcovic on Monday (Jonathan Brady/PA)

Gaps still remain between London and Brussels over the Northern Ireland Protocol, Downing Street said, as the Foreign Secretary resumes talks with the European Commission vice-president.

James Cleverly will speak to Maros Sefcovic on Monday over a proposal to iron out issues with post-Brexit trade arrangements affecting Northern Ireland and Great Britain.

Speculation had mounted in recent days that the two sides could be edging towards a breakthrough on the Northern Ireland Protocol, amid suggestions that cross-Channel relations have improved since Rishi Sunak became Prime Minister.

Downing Street on Monday appeared to play down hopes of an imminent breakthrough, saying issues remain outstanding in the negotiations.

“They will continue to look at any progress that’s being made,” the Prime Minister’s official spokesman said of the meeting.

“But as we’ve said on a number of occasions, there are still gaps in our position that need to be resolved in order to address the full range of problems created by the protocol.”

The announcement last week that a deal had been reached on sharing real-time data on goods travelling from Great Britain to Northern Ireland was seen as a step towards an overall resolution.

A UK Government source said the negotiations were proving “complex and difficult” but there was a “desire to work together” to reach an agreement.

Labour said signs of progress were “promising” and urged Mr Sunak to ignore the right wing of his party to secure a protocol pact with Brussels.

Talk of pushing through the Northern Ireland Protocol Bill, heavily criticised by the EU for the way it would unilaterally override parts of the treaty signed by former prime minister Boris Johnson, has grown quieter in recent months.

There has also been a flurry of activity in Northern Ireland, with Mr Cleverly and Labour leader Sir Keir Starmer’s Belfast appearances last week adding to speculation that a protocol announcement is moving nearer.

Irish MEP Barry Andrews told Times Radio on Sunday that there was an “expectation” that a “political declaration” could emerge out of the Cleverly-Sefcovic talks on Monday.

“Not an internationally binding agreement, but a political declaration and framework for the way forward,” said the Fianna Fail politician.

“We had some positive announcements last week and generally I think there’s been a build-up of trust between the parties.”

James Cleverly
James Cleverly will speak to Maros Sefcovic (PA)

Speaking to the PA news agency about Monday’s talks, a UK Government source said: “We’d all prefer a negotiated solution but significant gaps remain.

“It is the conversations with the commission that will either bring that about or not.

“Nobody should be under any illusions that this is complex and difficult but the desire to work together on a solution seems to be there. ‘

Alongside the UK-EU talks, Labour will send a delegation to Derry to meet business leaders and learn about how the protocol has affected Northern Ireland trade.

Shadow foreign secretary David Lammy, shadow Northern Ireland secretary Peter Kyle and shadow Cabinet Office minister Baroness Chapman will visit Foyle Port, a gateway that handles two million tonnes of cargo a year.

Party officials said they were going to “see first-hand how red tape from the Conservatives’ deal and ongoing uncertainty are affecting trade”.

The protocol was agreed to in 2019 by Mr Johnson as a way of breaking the Brexit deadlock.

In order to avoid a hard border in Ireland, it moved customs and food safety checks and processes to the Irish Sea, creating economic and administrative barriers on the movement of goods between Great Britain and Northern Ireland.

The protocol is vehemently opposed by many unionists and the DUP is blocking the functioning of a devolved government in Stormont in protest at the arrangements.

Mr Lammy said: “Recent signs of progress on the protocol are promising – Rishi Sunak must press on and stand up to the ERG hardliners before this window of opportunity closes.

“With a UK Government showing determination, diplomatic skill and hard work, and flexibility on both sides, the problems with the protocol are resolvable.

“If the Government can reach a deal that delivers for our national interest and the people of Northern Ireland, the Labour Party stands ready to do what it takes to get it over the line.”

