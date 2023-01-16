Lenders have ‘obligation’ to support struggling borrowers, Bank governor says

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Lenders have ‘obligation’ to support struggling borrowers, Bank governor says

By Press Association
January 16 2023, 5.53pm
Mortgage debt and home repossessions are much lower than during previous financial crises, the Bank of England’s governor said as he emphasised lenders’ “obligation” to support borrowers.

In a meeting about the UK’s financial stability, Andrew Bailey told the Treasury Committee that banks are much stronger financially now than in the past.

He said: “Overall mortgage debt service levels are lower than they were at points in history when we had stress – before the financial crisis and in the early ’90s.

“However, I do recognise that one of the big distinctions between now and some of the points in the past is that we are in a cycle of rising interest rates.”

There are now fewer mortgages with high loan-to-value (LTV) rates – when people borrow more against the value of their property – Mr Bailey said.

“I do think that the Financial Policy Committee’s (FPC) mortgage tools, particularly the flow limit, has beneficially limited the number of households with very high loan-to-value ratios, who would be much more likely to be experiencing problems.”

The FPC introduced flow limits in 2014 to limit the number of mortgages with a high LTV ratio to 15% of a lender’s new mortgage lending. It also introduced affordability rests to better gauge borrowers’ ability to repay their loans.

Mr Bailey said: “Banks are under an obligation now to handle customers with payment problems very differently to the way they did in the past, which is why we are seeing fewer repossessions, and I would expect to see fewer going forward.

“They also have the capital resources to do so. One of the problems we saw in the financial crisis is that banks were absolutely up against it, let alone households.”

The governor said market conditions have “pretty much” returned to normal after the mini-budget sparked chaos in the gilts market, causing mortgage rates to surge.

The average rates on two- and five-year fixed-rate mortgages jumped to more than 6% in October for the first time since 2008.

But Mr Bailey said fixed-rate mortgages have since come down and the “risk premium” – the higher return rates demanded in countries where there is greater economic instability – in the UK interest rate environment has gone.

But he admitted there is “something of a hangover effect” following the turbulence of late last year.

“It is going to take some time to convince people that we are back to where we were before,” he said.

Mr Bailey and the head of the Prudential Regulation Authority, Sam Woods, also warned the committee over the risks of the Government’s proposed insurance rules reforms.

Mr Woods said relaxing insurance regulations increases the risk pension providers run out of capital resources but that is a “trade-off” the Government has made.

“The way it comes home to roost is if there is not enough capital backing pensions. I would say it is highly likely that comes back to the public purse if that occurs”, Mr Woods said.

