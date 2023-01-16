Education Secretary insists childcare remains a Government priority

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Politics

Education Secretary insists childcare remains a Government priority

By Press Association
January 16 2023, 6.04pm
Children in a nursery (Andrew Matthews/PA)
Children in a nursery (Andrew Matthews/PA)

The Education Secretary has insisted making childcare more affordable remains a priority amid concerns that enthusiasm for change has waned.

Conservative education select committee chairman Robin Walker sought reassurance in the Commons, saying there had been “much speculation” in the media as to whether it remains a priority.

Earlier this year, Prime Minister Rishi Sunak was warned by a source close to his predecessor Liz Truss not to ditch her planned childcare reforms, amid reports that the Prime Minister is moving to shelve the plans.

Mr Sunak set out five key pledges he said would address the “people’s priorities” at the start of the year, but according to Nursery World was criticised by parts of the early years sector for not including childcare.

Cabinet meeting
Education Secretary Gillian Keegan (Stefan Rousseau/PA)

Speaking in the Commons during a session of questions related to education, Mr Walker said: “The issue of access to affordable and high quality childcare is high on the agenda of parents and of Members right across this House, and it is something that, as she has recognised, the select committee are looking in to.

“There has been much speculation in the media as to whether this remains a priority of the Government.

“Can she reassure me and the committee that she does plan further reform and investment in this space?”

Education Secretary Gillian Keegan replied: “I can reassure him and the whole House that childcare is important to this Government.

“I met with the Chief Secretary to the Treasury on this only last week.

“Helping working families to take up childcare and remain in work is a Government priority.

“We have also taken some steps to make sure this happens.

“We also want to make sure that people are going to benefit from a lot of the schemes we have in place as some of them are underutilised.

“We do have a £1.2 million childcare choices campaign to increase the usage of those, but we will go further and we are looking at all options to improve the affordability and the availability of childcare and, crucially, outcomes for children.”

A playground (Danny Lawson/PA)
A playground (Danny Lawson/PA)

Labour warned there was a “crisis” in the early-years sector and called on ministers to increase childcare funding.

Shadow education minister Helen Hayes said: “Childcare is essential social infrastructure which underpins our economy by supporting parents to work.

“Yet in 2022 more than 5,000 childcare providers closed and more than half of all local authority areas saw a net loss of childcare places.

“The Government has admitted that they pay providers less than it costs them to deliver the so-called free childcare places, and with energy bills and wages going up from April, many more providers are at risk of closure.

“There is a crisis in our early-years sector happening right now.

“What is the Government going to do to stop further childcare providers from closing?”

Ms Keegan contested Labour’s claims and said childcare provider numbers had “remained broadly stable” at 1.3 million since August 2015.

She said “additional funding of £160 million” had been given to the sector in 2022-23, with further money in the following years, adding: “This will allow local authorities to increase rates paid to childcare providers.”

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

Most Read

1
Heather Jordan passed away in October. Image: Kerry Whyte.
Family wants Dundee care home shut down for ‘horrific’ treatment of mum before her…
2
How the new Dundee Ford Centre dealership at Baird Avenue could look. Image: Your Ford Centre.
New £4.5m Ford dealership planned for Dundee
3
Stewart Arbuckle assess the damage. Image: Gareth Jennings/DC Thomson.
Couple fear someone will be killed after TENTH car crashes into garden on edge…
4
John Stewart and Cynthia Stewart leave Forfar Sheriff Court.
Cruel Angus couple narrowly avoid jail for shocking neglect of pet dog and cats
5
To go with story by Alan Richardson. Andrew Donaldson, Methven axe threat Picture shows; Andrew Donaldson, Methven axe threat. Perth Sheriff Court. Supplied by DCT Media Date; 11/01/2023
Axeman told Perth couple he would ‘smash son’s skull in’ over £450 debt
6
Quinn Coulson played 11 times for Raith Rovers in the first half of this season. Image: SNS.
Dundee take former Raith Rovers winger on trial
7
Police Scotland have sealed off Kirkton Road in Burntisland. Image: Supplied.
Woman taken to hospital with head injury following Burntisland incident
8
Mhairi was forced to take Jasper to the vets after he suffered a solid kidney. Image: Mhairi Haggarty
Forfar cat owner left with huge bill after insurance firm refuses to pay for…
9
Courier News - Dundee - CR0040545 - Sheanne Mulholland story: Pics of secondary school picket lines at Harris Academy for national teacher strike. Picture shows: teachers picketing at the entrance to Harris Academy, Perth Road, Dundee, 11th January 2023. Kim Cessford / DC Thomson
New teacher strikes: Here’s how Angus, Dundee, Fife and Perth and Kinross schools are…
10
A fire broke out at Dundee's Craigie High School on Sunday evening. Image: Kim Cessford/DC Thomson
Investigation after deliberate fire at Dundee’s Craigie High School

More from The Courier

The case called at Dundee Sheriff Court. Image: DC Thomson.
St Andrews right-of-way row led to baseball bat fight
Courier News,Rob McLaren story. CR0003783 . Perimax Meat Co in Arbroath is facing an uncertin future. Pic shows; general view of exterior of Perimax in Arbroath. Thursday, 20th September, 2018.
Former Perimax building in Arbroath could be transformed into whisky bond
DVVA chair Martin Manzi, deputy chair Ailsa McAllister and CEO Christine Cooper. Image: Kim Cessford/DC Thomspn
Dundee charities 'not in control of own destiny' amid funding cuts
Derick Osei celebrates a Dundee goal against Airdrie. Image: David Young/Shutterstock.
Dundee 'have to be creative' says boss Gary Bowyer as he explains Derick Osei's…
Police were called to Francis Street Lochgelly. Image: Fife Jammer Locations.
Police probe after man found injured in Lochgelly street
Nicola Sturgeon wants to hold a referendum next year. Image: PA.
Gender reform law blocked by UK Government as Nicola Sturgeon condemns 'full frontal attack'
Children in a nursery (Andrew Matthews/PA)
Monday court round-up — Park flasher and drunk crasher
Miley Cyrus has taken aim at her ex-husband in new single.
KIRSTY STRICKLAND: Can fury ever be cathartic after partner causes you emotional hurt?
The bus stop at Dundee Railway Station. Photo supplied by Councillor Fraser Macpherson Date; 12/01/2023
Dundonian passengers raise concerns about road safety at station bus stop
Harkes applauds the sold out United section at Easter Road. Image: SNS
EXCLUSIVE: Ian Harkes addresses MLS 'interest' and declares top 6 a realistic target for…

Editor's Picks

Most Commented