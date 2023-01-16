Nurses to stage two more strikes in Wales, union announces

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Nurses to stage two more strikes in Wales, union announces

By Press Association
January 16 2023, 6.39pm
Nurses in Wales will stage two more strikes next month as part of an ongoing dispute with the Welsh Government over pay (PA)
Nurses in Wales will stage two more strikes next month as part of an ongoing dispute with the Welsh Government over pay.

The Royal College of Nursing (RCN) in Wales said the action will take place if progress is not made in negotiations by the end of January.

In a statement, the union said members in Wales will strike for 12 hours on February 6 and 7. The RCN held its first national strike in December.

On Monday, the National Education Union in Wales also said strike action will take place in February and March.

Helen Whyley, director of RCN Wales, said: “I hoped that the Welsh Government would change their approach and come back to the table to negotiate with the RCN seriously on NHS pay and offer a substantive and restorative pay award.

“This has not happened to date. Their offer of a non-consolidated one-off payment, funded by monies ‘found down the back of the sofa’, shows the Welsh Government’s disrespect for the crisis in the nursing workforce and a lack of a real commitment to want to address it.

“RCN Wales members have been left without a choice. We will be taking strike action on February 6 and 7.

“Nursing staff are striking for patient safety, for the future of nursing and to save the NHS in Wales. We stand beside our members in their call to our Government here in Wales for fair pay. Enough really is enough.”

Last Thursday, Government representatives including health minister Eluned Morgan took part in talks with unions to see if they could end the pay row.

Ms Morgan set out her plan to give health workers a lump sum but union bosses said the cash payment was “not enough” to address real problems caused by sub-inflation wages. The proposed amount has not been disclosed.

The RCN, in its statement on Monday, said the value of salaries for experienced nurses was 20% lower in real terms due to below-inflation pay awards since 2010.

This has resulted in more than 3,000 vacancies for registered NHS nurses in Wales, it added.

Russell George MS, shadow health minister for the Welsh Conservatives, called on the Welsh Government to engage in “meaningful discussions with nurses”.

“A solution to this dispute will only come through negotiation and it won’t be easy, but if Labour does not even have the humility to do this property then they give nurses no dignity,” Mr George said.

“Without resolution, the Labour-run Welsh NHS will never work for patients or staff and we will continue to see performance decline below where we are now, with the slowest ambulance response times on record and Britain’s longest waiting list and worst A&E waits.”

Rhun ap Iorwerth MS, spokesman for health and care at Plaid Cymru, added: “Our hard-working NHS nurses deserve respect from this Welsh Labour Government for all the work they have put in to care for us when we needed it most.

“They are over-worked, under-resourced and desperately under-paid. And now they are disrespected.

“This Welsh Labour Government has the money and the means to make an improved offer through unallocated funding and reserves. What they lack is the will to pay our nurses what they deserve – respect and fair pay.”

In a statement, the Welsh Government said it is “disappointed” by the announcement of further strike dates.

“We are disappointed that the RCN has decided to proceed to announce further dates for industrial action but are pleased that they have held out the possibility in their press release of negotiations continuing,” a spokesman said.

“We are still waiting to hear formally from all of the other health unions in Wales in terms of their response to the package that was set out last week.”

On Monday, the NEU Cymru said teacher members voted overwhelmingly for strike action. Some 92.28% of teacher members voted yes on a turnout of 58.1%.

The union declared four days of strike action in February and March in Wales, with the first on February 1 affecting around 1,500 workplaces in the country.

In a ballot of support staff, 88.26% voted for strike action on a turnout of 51.3%.

David Evans, Wales Secretary of the NEU Cymru, said the union will meet education minister Jeremy Miles in the coming days.

