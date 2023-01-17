Consultation launched on by-laws to prevent damaging fishing practices

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Consultation launched on by-laws to prevent damaging fishing practices

By Press Association
January 17 2023, 12.07am
Empty fishing nets (Steve Parsons/PA)
Empty fishing nets (Steve Parsons/PA)

A consultation on banning damaging fishing gear in certain areas of England’s waters has been launched by the Government in a bid to “protect vital marine ecosystems”.

As part of its environmental efforts, a proposed by-law will be considered to ban bottom-towed gear in 13 more marine protected areas (MPAs).

Should such restrictions come into effect, they would protect an area of more than 4,000 square kilometres and, when combined with existing by-laws, would bring the total area protected from such fishing gear to almost 18,000 square kilometres.

Bottom trawling is a harmful activity in which weighted nets are dragged over the seabed, ploughing it up to catch fish.

Starfish (Andrew Parsons/PA)
Starfish (Andrew Parsons/PA)

By-laws to prevent such activity are already in place in areas including Dogger Bank and The Canyons and are part of Marine Management Organisation (MMO) efforts to protect all 40 English offshore MPAs from harmful fishing activity by 2024.

The offshore sites included in the consultation are Cape Bank; East of Haig Fras; Farnes East; Foreland; Goodwin Sands; Haig Fras; Haisborough, Hammond and Winterton; Hartland Point to Tintagel; Land’s End and Cape Bank; North Norfolk Sandbanks and Saturn Reef; Offshore Brighton; South of Celtic Deep; Wight-Barfleur Reef.

The Department for the Environment described Cape Bank as being home to ecologically important species such as pea urchins and a type of starfish called a cushion star, while Haig Fras is a site that supports a variety of fauna including jewel anemones and solitary corals.

Oceana UK has raised concerns that the laws might not protect entire MPAs.

Executive director Hugo Tagholm said: “While we welcome more proposed by-laws to restrict damaging fishing activities in MPAs, we are concerned they only protect reef features and not the whole MPA.

“Destructive bottom trawling and dredging inflict huge damage to biodiversity and the health of unique marine ecosystems. They are a crime against nature at a time when we must be urgently restoring it.”

The consultation, launched on Tuesday, will run alongside a call for evidence to gather views on the impacts of anchored nets and lines, bottom-towed fishing gear and traps on valuable marine features such as reefs and sandbanks, the department said.

Environment Secretary Therese Coffey said: “The UK has a strong track record on marine protection and we want more countries to step up and protect 30% of the world’s ocean by 2030.

“Today’s plans will deliver more crucial safeguards for vital biodiversity and help restore England’s marine ecosystems.

“We will listen carefully to the responses so that we can help habitats and species recover whilst ensuring we have a sustainable and successful fishing industry for years to come.”

The formal consultation and the call for evidence will run until March 28.

