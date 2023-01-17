Plan to boost smart electric vehicle charging could save drivers £1,000 a year

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Lifestyle Motoring

Plan to boost smart electric vehicle charging could save drivers £1,000 a year

By Press Association
January 17 2023, 12.07am
EV charging points (Andrew Milligan/PA)
EV charging points (Andrew Milligan/PA)

Electric vehicle users could save up to £1,000 a year while cutting emissions under a plan announced by the Government to seize the potential of smart charging.

The Electric Vehicle Smart Charging Action Plan involves boosting the network of units with smart charging capabilities, which encourage charging when electricity is cheaper or cleaner and minimise the impact of EVs on the grid by reducing demand peaks.

The latest energy innovations also allow motorists to power their home using electricity stored in their EV, or even sell it back to the grid for profit.

The plan by the Department for Business, Energy and Industrial Strategy (BEIS) and Ofgem sets out steps to make smart charging the norm at home and work by 2025, as well as the preferred method of long-duration public charging.

Some £16 million in funding will go towards technologies including a smart street lamppost capable of charging EVs and sharing power back to the grid, and projects that will enable domestic appliances such as EV charge points, heat pumps and batteries to integrate into a smarter energy system.

Energy and climate minister Graham Stuart said: “We want to make smart charging an easier choice for drivers of electric vehicles, whether that is charging on the driveway, at the workplace, or parked on the street.

“To do that we need to build new network infrastructure at pace, using the latest available technologies.

“Today’s plan sets out how we will work with Ofgem and industry to kickstart the market for smart charging, which we are backing it up with £16m in innovation funding.

“This will let people take control of their energy usage, in the most convenient and low-cost way.”

The Government aims to improve public information on smart charging and consumer service standards, and ensure that private charge points are secure and compatible with the newest energy innovations.

Smarter charging could save an average driver around £200 and a high-mileage motorist up to £1,000 a year by, for example, delaying a charge at peak periods until overnight when energy prices are at their lowest, according to BEIS.

The department said the technology could even help reduce electricity prices for all consumers by balancing energy usage.

Electric vehicles analysis
Electric vehicle parking signage (John Walton/PA)

Neil Kenward, Ofgem director for strategy and decarbonisation, said: “As energy regulator, we’re helping create the infrastructure to deliver Britain’s net-zero future at the lowest cost to customers.

“This latest innovative plan will help to maximise the benefits of smart charging, offer vital savings to consumers and reduce the overall cost of energy by seizing the opportunities to use batteries to both power homes and fuel the wider grid.”

Earlier in January, analysis by the RAC found that EV drivers are being charged more to top up their batteries on long journeys than people behind the wheel of petrol cars pay for fuel.

The RAC said the average price of using rapid chargers on a pay as you go basis has increased by nearly 26p per kilowatt hour (kWh) since May, reaching 70.3p per kWh this month, due to the soaring wholesale costs of gas and electricity.

Most electric car owners predominantly use slower chargers at home, which cost less than half the price of public rapid devices.

But those taking longer trips beyond the range of their car’s battery depend on rapid and ultra rapid public chargers to complete their journeys.

Sales of new petrol and diesel cars and vans in the UK will be banned from 2030.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

Most Read

1
Heather Jordan passed away in October. Image: Kerry Whyte.
Family wants Dundee care home shut down for ‘horrific’ treatment of mum before her…
2
How the new Dundee Ford Centre dealership at Baird Avenue could look. Image: Your Ford Centre.
New £4.5m Ford dealership planned for Dundee
3
Stewart Arbuckle assess the damage. Image: Gareth Jennings/DC Thomson.
Couple fear someone will be killed after TENTH car crashes into garden on edge…
4
John Stewart and Cynthia Stewart leave Forfar Sheriff Court.
Cruel Angus couple narrowly avoid jail for shocking neglect of pet dog and cats
5
To go with story by Alan Richardson. Andrew Donaldson, Methven axe threat Picture shows; Andrew Donaldson, Methven axe threat. Perth Sheriff Court. Supplied by DCT Media Date; 11/01/2023
Axeman told Perth couple he would ‘smash son’s skull in’ over £450 debt
6
Quinn Coulson played 11 times for Raith Rovers in the first half of this season. Image: SNS.
Dundee take former Raith Rovers winger on trial
7
Police Scotland have sealed off Kirkton Road in Burntisland. Image: Supplied.
Woman taken to hospital with head injury following Burntisland incident
8
Mhairi was forced to take Jasper to the vets after he suffered a solid kidney. Image: Mhairi Haggarty
Forfar cat owner left with huge bill after insurance firm refuses to pay for…
9
Courier News - Dundee - CR0040545 - Sheanne Mulholland story: Pics of secondary school picket lines at Harris Academy for national teacher strike. Picture shows: teachers picketing at the entrance to Harris Academy, Perth Road, Dundee, 11th January 2023. Kim Cessford / DC Thomson
New teacher strikes: Here’s how Angus, Dundee, Fife and Perth and Kinross schools are…
10
A fire broke out at Dundee's Craigie High School on Sunday evening. Image: Kim Cessford/DC Thomson
Investigation after deliberate fire at Dundee’s Craigie High School

More from The Courier

Kayleigh Wanless is using her past experience with mental ill health to help young people in Dundee.
Angus woman's journey from despair to counsellor - as self-harm support service launches in…
Harm of Covid on Fife domestic violence survivors could take years to address
Fife domestic violence: Covid harm to survivors could take years to address
The case called at Dundee Sheriff Court. Image: DC Thomson.
St Andrews right-of-way row led to baseball bat fight
Courier News,Rob McLaren story. CR0003783 . Perimax Meat Co in Arbroath is facing an uncertin future. Pic shows; general view of exterior of Perimax in Arbroath. Thursday, 20th September, 2018.
Former Perimax building in Arbroath could be transformed into whisky bond
DVVA chair Martin Manzi, deputy chair Ailsa McAllister and CEO Christine Cooper. Image: Kim Cessford/DC Thomspn
Dundee charities 'not in control of own destiny' amid funding cuts
Derick Osei celebrates a Dundee goal against Airdrie. Image: David Young/Shutterstock.
Dundee 'have to be creative' says boss Gary Bowyer as he explains Derick Osei's…
Police were called to Francis Street Lochgelly. Image: Fife Jammer Locations.
Police probe after man found injured in Lochgelly street
Nicola Sturgeon wants to hold a referendum next year. Image: PA.
Gender reform law blocked by UK Government as Nicola Sturgeon condemns 'full frontal attack'
EV charging points (Andrew Milligan/PA)
Monday court round-up — Park flasher and drunk crasher
Miley Cyrus has taken aim at her ex-husband in new single.
KIRSTY STRICKLAND: Can fury ever be cathartic after partner causes you emotional hurt?

Editor's Picks

Most Commented