Cleverly to urge US to step up support for Ukraine

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Politics

Cleverly to urge US to step up support for Ukraine

By Press Association
January 17 2023, 12.07am
Foreign Secretary James Cleverly is holding talks in Washington as he seeks to bolster support for Ukraine in its struggle against Russia’s invasion (Lucy North/PA)
Foreign Secretary James Cleverly is holding talks in Washington as he seeks to bolster support for Ukraine in its struggle against Russia’s invasion (Lucy North/PA)

Foreign Secretary James Cleverly is holding talks in Washington as he seeks to bolster support for Ukraine in its struggle against Russia’s invasion.

Mr Cleverly will meet US Secretary of State Antony Blinken on Tuesday before travelling to Toronto for talks on Wednesday with his Canadian counterpart, Melanie Joly.

He is expected to use his visit to urge the allies to go “further and faster” in their support for the government in Kyiv, arguing that, with the right equipment, the Ukrainians can prevail against Moscow.

His intervention comes after Prime Minister Rishi Sunak announced at the weekend that the UK is to become the first nation to supply Ukraine with modern Western tanks – a key demand of President Volodymyr Zelensky.

Britain will send 14 Challenger 2 main battle tanks, to be followed by around 30 AS90s – a move which the Ukrainians hope will unlock similar offers of support from other Nato allies.

Poland has offered to provide a company of German-built Leopard 2 battle tanks but, because they were originally imported from Germany, it would have to be signed off by Berlin before they can be re-exported.

In a statement ahead of his visit, Mr Cleverly said: “The UK, US and Canada always have each other’s backs when it counts, protecting the rules-based order for nearly 80 years.

“Today we stand united against (Vladimir) Putin’s illegal war, and we will continue to use our uniquely strong defence and security ties to ensure that, in the end, the Ukrainian people will win.”

Mr Cleverly is also expected to use his visit to raise the issue of Iran following the execution of dual British-Iranian national Alireza Akbari, a former defence minister who was accused of spying for MI6.

In response, the UK temporarily recalled its ambassador to Iran while imposing sanctions on Tehran’s prosecutor general.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]
Tags

Most Read

1
Heather Jordan passed away in October. Image: Kerry Whyte.
Family wants Dundee care home shut down for ‘horrific’ treatment of mum before her…
2
How the new Dundee Ford Centre dealership at Baird Avenue could look. Image: Your Ford Centre.
New £4.5m Ford dealership planned for Dundee
3
Stewart Arbuckle assess the damage. Image: Gareth Jennings/DC Thomson.
Couple fear someone will be killed after TENTH car crashes into garden on edge…
4
John Stewart and Cynthia Stewart leave Forfar Sheriff Court.
Cruel Angus couple narrowly avoid jail for shocking neglect of pet dog and cats
5
To go with story by Alan Richardson. Andrew Donaldson, Methven axe threat Picture shows; Andrew Donaldson, Methven axe threat. Perth Sheriff Court. Supplied by DCT Media Date; 11/01/2023
Axeman told Perth couple he would ‘smash son’s skull in’ over £450 debt
6
Quinn Coulson played 11 times for Raith Rovers in the first half of this season. Image: SNS.
Dundee take former Raith Rovers winger on trial
7
Police Scotland have sealed off Kirkton Road in Burntisland. Image: Supplied.
Woman taken to hospital with head injury following Burntisland incident
8
Mhairi was forced to take Jasper to the vets after he suffered a solid kidney. Image: Mhairi Haggarty
Forfar cat owner left with huge bill after insurance firm refuses to pay for…
9
Courier News - Dundee - CR0040545 - Sheanne Mulholland story: Pics of secondary school picket lines at Harris Academy for national teacher strike. Picture shows: teachers picketing at the entrance to Harris Academy, Perth Road, Dundee, 11th January 2023. Kim Cessford / DC Thomson
New teacher strikes: Here’s how Angus, Dundee, Fife and Perth and Kinross schools are…
10
A fire broke out at Dundee's Craigie High School on Sunday evening. Image: Kim Cessford/DC Thomson
Investigation after deliberate fire at Dundee’s Craigie High School

More from The Courier

Kayleigh Wanless is using her past experience with mental ill health to help young people in Dundee.
Angus woman's journey from despair to counsellor - as self-harm support service launches in…
Harm of Covid on Fife domestic violence survivors could take years to address
Fife domestic violence: Covid harm to survivors could take years to address
The case called at Dundee Sheriff Court. Image: DC Thomson.
St Andrews right-of-way row led to baseball bat fight
Courier News,Rob McLaren story. CR0003783 . Perimax Meat Co in Arbroath is facing an uncertin future. Pic shows; general view of exterior of Perimax in Arbroath. Thursday, 20th September, 2018.
Former Perimax building in Arbroath could be transformed into whisky bond
DVVA chair Martin Manzi, deputy chair Ailsa McAllister and CEO Christine Cooper. Image: Kim Cessford/DC Thomspn
Dundee charities 'not in control of own destiny' amid funding cuts
Derick Osei celebrates a Dundee goal against Airdrie. Image: David Young/Shutterstock.
Dundee 'have to be creative' says boss Gary Bowyer as he explains Derick Osei's…
Police were called to Francis Street Lochgelly. Image: Fife Jammer Locations.
Police probe after man found injured in Lochgelly street
Nicola Sturgeon wants to hold a referendum next year. Image: PA.
Gender reform law blocked by UK Government as Nicola Sturgeon condemns 'full frontal attack'
Foreign Secretary James Cleverly is holding talks in Washington as he seeks to bolster support for Ukraine in its struggle against Russia’s invasion (Lucy North/PA)
Monday court round-up — Park flasher and drunk crasher
Miley Cyrus has taken aim at her ex-husband in new single.
KIRSTY STRICKLAND: Can fury ever be cathartic after partner causes you emotional hurt?

Editor's Picks

Most Commented